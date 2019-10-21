- To Nick Nissley, whose contract as Northwestern Michigan College president was approved Oct. 14 by the NMC Board of Trustees. He will become NMC’s 11th president on Jan. 1. Nissley now works as executive director of The School for Creative & Performing Arts in Cincinnati. Current NMC President Tim Nelson will retire at the end of December.
- To Paul and Jenny Sparks, who spend the weeks leading up to Halloween decorating their East Bay Township yard. The couple devote four to six hours a day for three weeks setting up around 250 pieces of equipment — including blow-up figures, plastic tombstones, life-size talking characters and six fog machines — to entertain neighbors and anyone who drives by. It’s the smiles on people’s faces that keep them energized for the annual project, the said.
Three days after Halloween, the couple tears it all down and packs everything up for reuse the following year. They pull down the Halloween decor so quickly because they need four or five weeks to set up their even larger Christmas display. View the decorations for either holiday at 1953 Oak Drive, just off Four Mile Road.
- To Crystal Mountain, which was named the No. 2 Resort in the Midwest in 2019 by Condé Nast Traveler. Mackinac Island won the 2019 No. 1 Midwest spot in the magazine’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards. This is the third year in the last four that Condé Nast has recognized Crystal Mountain. It was listed in 2015 as the No. 1 U.S. Resort for Family Reunions, and in 2017 as one of the Best Family Ski Resorts in North America.
- To softball pitcher Kaitlyn Schaub of Glen Lake, who landed a scholarship after playing for the Jackson College Jets this fall. She holds Glen Lake records for most home runs in a season (eight) and career (13), and most RBI in a season (50) and career (150). Schaub this fall walked onto the team at the junior college a few miles south of Jackson, Michigan, and 237 miles south of Glen Lake.
- To Traverse City’s ZIP Code 49685, which Coldwell Banker Global Luxury’s “A Look at Wealth — Millionaire Millennials” report stated is home to more millionaire millennials than any other ZIP Code in the nation. The report said 44 percent of the nation’s 618,000 millennial millionaires live in California. Millennial millionaires, between the ages of 23 and 37, account for about 2 percent of the total U.S. millionaire population, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.