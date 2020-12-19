- To Chris and Merrie Corbett, owners of the Blue Pelican Inn Restaurant in Central Lake, who on Sunday gave away more than 650 meals. This is the fourth year the couple offered free food. The meal included ham, turkey, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, stuffing, and pumpkin and apple pie. Restaurant front-end manager Trisha Marr said employees volunteered their time and started cooking at 6:30 a.m. Meals were served curbside.
- To Craig Bauer and Ray Fisher, among the 22 people in Michigan named 2020 Assistant Football Coaches of the Year by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. It is the first time is quite awhile that two area coaches won the honor the same season. Fisher works in Kingsley, Bauer at Traverse City St. Francis. Other recent winners from the area include Stan Pasch (Suttons Bay) in 2019, Kevin Kent (Lake City) in 2018 and Kurt Gillespie (McBain) in 2017.
- To Old Mission Peninsula School PTO President Rebecca Schubert and Vice President Sarah Kime, who led the effort to create a quarter-mile-long holiday-themed scavenger hunt for students and the public. The 12 Days of Christmas trail, on school grounds, will be open through Jan. 1 for families to enjoy.
- To the Northwest Food Coalition, Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan, Michigan State University Extension and Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities. The groups are collaborating to present a Food Security Summit in a series of free virtual sessions between Jan. 12 and March 9. Sign up at northwestmifoodcoalition.org. The effort aims to create space for people to learn about needs and resources, and also to explore a shared understanding and a common vision to address regional food insecurity and hunger in the greater Grand Traverse region. Rotary Charities of Traverse City is providing financial support.
- To Traverse City Central’s Julia Flynn and Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones, who lead the Record-Eagle’s Dream Teams. Flynn, a junior, was named the Record-Eagle Runner of the Year to top the 2020 All-Region Cross Country Girls Dream Team. She also won the award as a freshman. Jones, a sophomore, was named Record-Eagle Runner of the Year the second year in a row after earning back-to-back Division 3 state championships. Jones ran to first place in 18 meets this year.
- To the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation, which contributed money to Venture North Funding & Development’s Regional Resiliency Fund that made possible $64,250 in grants to 16 small businesses in Emmet County. The 10-county fund’s mission is to help businesses with nine or fewer employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- To Real Estate One, whose seventh annual bake sale before Thanksgiving raised $8,156.21. Matched with a contribution from the Real Estate One Foundation, it resulted in a contribution of $16,312.42 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.