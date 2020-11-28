- To Rebecca Lessard, who retired 31 years after founding Wings of Wonder raptor sanctuary at her home in Empire. She released her last rehabilitated eagle about a month ago, on South Fox Island, where it was found.
“It was a fun way to end,” she said. “It was a fun adventure and then my helper and I went out for ice cream.”
Lessard is committed to helping another sanctuary get off the ground in Harbor Springs. The new Tribal Eagle Aviary is a project of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians. Lessard said she for years has wanted to see an aviary established, and will work with the tribe to help with design and training.
- To Traverse City West junior midfielder Colin Blackport, who landed on the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association’s Dream Team, an elite squad consisting of the 11 best players in the entire state. Blackport led the Titans in points (64) and assists (20), helping propel West to the state championship game for the second consecutive year.
- To the Salvation Army in Traverse City, which prepared its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for hungry guests despite the limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of the usual few dozen volunteers who typically serve the meal indoors, the Salvation Army’s own kitchen staff prepared most of the food, which was served from two trucks in the parking lot.
- To George Lombard, 89, who lost half his left leg in a farming incident at age 19, competed with the U.S. Paralympic Team at age 50, and still rides regularly, atop an e-bike, with the Cherry Capital Cycling Club.
“I see other people that aren’t and I’m going to stay active as long as I can,” said Lombard. “I feel it. If I stay healthy as I am now, I can keep going for quite a few years.”
- To Traverse City Area Public Schools, which obtained a $30,000 donation from local nonprofit Step Up Northern Michigan to support the Students in Transition Empowerment Program. Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s Urgent Needs Fund supplied $15,000 of the donation. STEP provides free education services to students ages 3-20 who are without fixed, adequate housing or experience homelessness.
- To My Secret Stash owner Karen Hilt, who is helping customers during the pandemic by using cellphone video to show them items in her downtown Traverse City shop. If potential buyers don’t feel comfortable going into the 122 Cass St. gift store in person, she can take them shopping via Facetime or Skype and package the items for pick up or shipping.
“It’s basically like making an appointment to shop with me or (manager) Scott (Drzewiecki),” Hilt said.
- To Traverse City West golfer Anci Dy, who was named the 2020 Record-Eagle Girls Golfer of the Year. She collected her second consecutive Record-Eagle Player of the Year award in her final season at TC West. Following a runner-up finish in 2019, Dy placed fifth at the Division 1 state finals with a score of 75 at Forest Akers East Golf Course as a senior.
She won the Big North Conference title with a scoring average of 68.4, captured a regional title and was named to the Super Team by the MIGCA. Dy is headed to the University of Indianapolis to play college golf.