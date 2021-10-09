- To Traverse City West Senior High School volleyball coach Emily Baumann and her team. This week the Titans dedicated their “Dig Pink” game to Baumann’s former high school teammate, Jennifer Bedford, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in early September and began chemotherapy a week ago.
- To Traverse City Central High School girls cross country coach Lisa Taylor. Taylor was named the Michigan High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year last week. Taylor has been widely recognized in the community and statewide for her role in the running community. She also was recognized in 2020 by the Zonta Club of Traverse City as an outstanding woman leader in the community.
- To the Grand Traverse Board of County Commissioners who united on the importance of a free press in a bipartisan show of support.
The Resolution in Support of a Free Press condemned threats and acts of violence toward the press and states that while the First Amendment guarantees that people are entitled to express their views and to peacefully protest government decisions they don’t agree with, they do not have the right to “enact or incite physical attacks on media or any other person in that expression.” Co-sponsors Betsy Coffia, a Democrat, and Penny Morris, a Republican said they were prompted to speak up for journalism because of increasing media harassment nationally, as well as two incidents that took place in the Grand Traverse region.
“We are fortunate because the media sheds a light on things that might otherwise be kept under a rock,” Morris said. “We are appreciative of our press. They do a hard job in an increasingly hostile environment.”
- To members of the Traverse Area Historical Society, the Brothers of Robert Finch Camp No. 14, Department of Michigan, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and their sister auxiliary, who paid their respects with new headstones last week to four women and four men buried at Oakwood Cemetery’s Plot 241 for Union veterans and Civil War widows.