- To the long list Environmentalists of the Year recognized by the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council. The organization hosted its first virtual ceremony to point out achievement in a range of categories, from grassroots organizing (Jannan Cornstalk, Water is Life Festival) to educators (Corey Hansen, Greenspire School) and agriculture (Barry Krull, Krull’s Composting).
- The group wants to engage more young people and show them they can have a positive impact on environmental protection, said NMEAC chairwoman Ann Rogers.
“I read that more than half of young people think the world is ending and there’s nothing they can do — that’s a terrible burden,” Rogers said. “Collaboration with people and groups — it’s the only thing that works and makes the community stronger.”
- To the Traverse City Area District Library, which digitized more than a century’s worth of marriage, birth, and death records from Immaculate Conception Church in Peshawbestown for genealogy research. The library released a collection of 18 PDF documents scanned from three reels of microfilm containing various archival records collected by the Immaculate Conception Church.
- To the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, that along with 50 other partners, are leading the initiative in the effort to bring back nmégos, or Arctic grayling to the northern Michigan’s rivers and streams. The project, now five years in the making under the Michigan Arctic grayling initiation (MAGI), may be getting closer to reestablishing a healthy and sustainable population, thanks to traditional Anishinaabek knowledge and advancements in science.
- A Northwestern
- Michigan College’s Great Lakes Maritime Academy, which will allow military veterans to use their active duty sea service as credit toward a degree in the academy’s engine officer program. The MVET program is expected to make college more affordable, improve recruitment and help the merchant marine industry’s aging workforce, said Jerry Achenbach, superintendent.
- To the new Lake Charlevoix Ski Team, a co-op of Boyne City and Charlevoix that will begin this winter. The new program will allow the team to combine numbers and field a competitive squad. Michigan High School Athletic Association’s executive committee approved the move in August, and a team bonding event is set for Oct. 6.