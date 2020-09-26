- To Phyllis Garn, who was honored for her service as a World War II veteran at Boardman Lake Glens.
The senior living facility performed a Hospice Pinning Ceremony on Thursday to acknowledge the sacrifices made by Garn and her family. Garn is a World War II veteran, having attained the rank of sergeant in the Women’s Army Corps, where she organized entertainment for the troops. She was one of more than 150,000 WACs who were the first women other than nurses to serve within the ranks of the U.S. Army.
- To Jacob Birgy, the Kalkaska High School junior who helped save a man’s life on his way home from football practice.
On Sept. 8, driving home on Supply Road after his football practice, Birgy saw two men struggling by the side of the road. Birgy said there wasn’t really a decision to turn his car around — “it was almost like second nature.”
One of the men had no pulse and wasn’t breathing. Birgy called 911 and started chest compressions for the next 5- to 8 minutes, guided by the 911 operator.
Birgy had taken a 2-hour CPR class the prior school year at Kalkaska, and his mom, Elizabeth, is a nurse at Kalkaska Memorial Hospital. A man on a motorcycle — a former Navy medic — joined the effort to help, and the man revived just as first responders arrived.
The story went viral on Facebook with a quarter million views but Kalkaska football coach Jeremy Wilkinson called Birgy “quiet” and humble.
“I don’t know if he realizes how huge of a thing was what he did. Once people started hearing about it, it really took off around the community.”
- To the property owners driven to establish a special assessment district to pay for the $700,000 septic system upgrade to protect Green Lake’s water quality.
Part of their objective was to “solve the problem before it happens.” Statistics show that more than 1.3 million Michigan homes and businesses rely on septic systems to treat wastewater — 30,000 in Grand Traverse County alone, according to health officials.
- To Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, United States Fish and Wildlife and the Detroit Zoological Society for coming up with a creative solution to COVID-19-related challenges in the piping plover program.
The new collaboration resulted in a record release of 39 captive-reared chicks — the most released in a single year. When the Great Lakes Recovery Program launched in 1986, only 17 breeding piping plover pairs remained. Today, there are 64 breeding pairs along all five Great Lakes, on its way to a recovery goal of 120 pairs. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and other government, education and nonprofit organizations all contribute to the ongoing effort to save these federally endangered birds.
- To the Bellaire Chamber Foundation for its efforts to provide grants of up to $5,000 for businesses in Alden, Bellaire, Central Lake or Mancelona with nine or fewer employees.
The Regional Resiliency Fund, administered by Venture North Funding and Development, anticipates an October distribution, according to a statement.
To Louis J. Horvitz, an accomplished and prolific live television event broadcast director, for volunteering as the master of the ceremonies for the Record-Eagle’s “Simply The Best” virtual awards ceremony Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
