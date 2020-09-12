- To Leland volleyball coach Laurie Glass, who earned induction into the Michigan High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Glass passed 1,000 career victories at her alma mater last season, and boasted a 1,132-346-117 record coming into this season.
“It’s a great honor,” Glass said. “I think it’s a reflection of everybody I’ve surrounded myself with — teachers, athletes, coaches, the community.”
Former longtime Traverse City West softball coach Kathy Moody-Breece is in the same 15-person class as Glass.
- To the Traverse City Central girls cross-country team, which is currently the No. 1-ranked Division 1 team in the state.
- To Munson Healthcare hospitals, which earned recognition from the Michigan Alliance for Innovation in Maternal Health for efforts to promote quality care for moms to be.
Cadillac Hospital earned platinum designation, Munson Medical Center gold, Charlevoix Hospital silver, Grayling Hospital bronze, and Otsego Memorial Hospital bronze.
- To HALO (Handwashing with Antimicrobial Light), which was the audience favorite and claimed the top prize at the September virtual TCNewTech Pitch Night.
Peter Forhan, the founder of Archimedes Innovations, made the presentation for his new startup HALO, which claims to safely disinfect more than “99% of germs on your hands in seconds without water, chemicals, or waste; just light,” according to a release.
- To Traverse City Pit Spitters shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach and pitcher Chad Patrick, who made the Northwoods League’s Postseason All-Star team, along with Great Lakes Resorters outfielder Christian Garcia.
- To Hope Thompson, of Traverse City, who received a National Merit Scholarship funded by Northwestern University in Illinois. Thompson plans to study journalism.
- To 86th District Court Administrator Carol Stocking, whose name rang clearly as Michigan Court Administrators Association board members offered her a new title — Michigan’s court administrator of the year.
“It’s very well-deserved,” said Paul Jarboe, a local attorney who works closely with Stocking as coordinator for the region’s Michigan Indigent Defense Counsel. “She has done a remarkable job of navigating the District Court through this whole coronavirus pandemic.”
