- To the Village of Kalkaska, which marked progress on its multi-million-dollar Railroad Square project this week when a roof topper was hoisted atop a new downtown clock tower. Village officials late last year learned they’d received $3.47 million from the Community Development Block Grant program to transform a largely vacant tract of land into a new park with public amenities.
The hope is to entice more residents and visitors alike to stop and spend time in town.
- To Traverse City West’s volleyball team, which on Wednesday topped the Trojans 25-22, 25-11, 25-17. Traverse City Central last year won two of three matchups with West, so West’s victory at the Big North Conference opener this week made a statement.
“It feels so good,” Titans junior outside hitter Becky Lane said after the match. “I’m just so happy right now. This is going to be be a great season, I can feel it. I’m just so excited for the rest of the season.”
The teams at one point in the opening set in Central’s gym, with a limited number of spectators, were tied 21-21.
- To the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority, which landed a $400,000 grant from the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to clean up pollution in the ground at 401 E. Front St. A dry cleaner operated at 403 and 405 E. Front — apparently part of the same parcel — from 1946 to the late 1950s, and left behind tetrachloroethylene, a chemical no longer used in dry cleaning. The property backs up to the Boardman River, and the cleanup ties in with the DDA’s focus on the lower Boardman River and surrounding environment.
- To the Traverse City Christian volleyball team, which won three matches this week, against Boyne City, Inland Lakes and Manistee. The team next plays on Tuesday, when it will host Buckley.
- To Traverse City-based Tentcraft, which last month installed the first of what it hopes will be a popular new product — a geodesic event tent. The new shape offers plenty of space for customers’ logos and messaging, and the unusual profile will help it stand out at events where most vendor tents are square. The first such tent was installed in mid-August at Traverse City Whiskey Company on 14th Street. A severe storm soon after showed that the structure can stand up to the weather.
- To Traverse City Central soccer player Everest Noyes, who scored all five of the Trojans’ five goals in a 5-0 win over Leland.
- To the new Restoration Church and Right Brain Brewery on their unusual partnership. The nondenominational Christian church founded by Brian Williams will on Sept. 13 begin to conduct services at the Traverse City microbrewery. Williams previously served as tech director and worship pastor at The Tabernacle church in Buckley.
Williams hopes the casual brewery setting will engage people uncomfortable attending a traditional church.
“This is an idea that says we can be right where the people are,” he said. “I know we’re not the church for everyone, but everyone is welcome.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.