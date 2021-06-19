- To the Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators, who on Thursday topped Richmond 5-4 in the the Division 3 baseball state semifinal at Michigan State University’s McLane Stadium in East Lansing, booking a spot in the D3 finals for the first time since 2017. The Gladiators play University Liggett at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in East Lansing for a shot at the Division 3 crown.
- To northern Michigan nonprofit PoWeR! Book Bags and the Youth Endowment Fund of the Antrim County Community Foundation, which joined forces to give each elementary student at Mancelona Public Schools a book, a create-a-story booklet and a National Geographic magazine.
- To dairy farmer and chair of the Antrim County Republican Party Daren Rubingh and 100 other people who attended and offered public comment before the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission at a stop in Gaylord. The group is tasked with redrawing state legislative and congressional districts that will govern Michigan elections for the next decade.
- To TART Trails, which is making progress on the Boardman Lake Trail. When completed in about a year, the trail will encircle Boardman Lake. New asphalt now runs between Fourteenth Street in Traverse City and Northwestern Michigan College’s University Center, just south of the city limit. The last link, between the University Center and the existing southern trailhead in Medalie Park, is on track to be complete by July 2022.
- To Short’s Brewing Company, which announced its third-quarter specialty beers to be distributed throughout Michigan, and some elsewhere. Among them are beers named Partea, Sticky Icky Icky, Island Chomper, Melt My Brain and S’More Stout.
Cheers: 06/19/2021
