- To Margaret and Jeff Kato, who signed a 40-year lease on the historic Sleeping Bear Inn and Garage in Glen Haven, kitty-corner from the iconic red cannery boathouse. The structure first opened in 1867 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1928. The inn became part of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in 1972, was used for employee housing for four years, then was closed.
The Katos plan to invest $2 million in a renovation that will take about 18 months. It will be the oldest leased structure in the National Park Service.
- To Leelanau County Administrator Chet Janik, whose letter of resignation will be accepted April 9 during a special meeting at the county government center. Janik has been with the county for 10 years. He plans to work through December or until a new administrator is in place, whichever is latest.
- To Division 1 state champion skier and Traverse City West sophomore Caleb Lewandowski, who just became a two-time First Team All-State selection by the Michigan High School Ski Coaches Association. He also qualified to complete nationally in the U.S. Alpine Championships in Sugarloaf, Maine. And he is the 2022 Record-Eagle Male Skier of the Year.
“It’s great. I just hope it can keep on going for my next two years in high school and possibly beyond that,” Lewandowski said.
- To Traverse City filmmaker Rich Brauer, who plans to begin filming in Benzie County in September for his third “Dogman” movie. He released the original film in 2012, based on a 1987 song written in an hour by Traverse City disc jockey Steven Cook as a joke for Jack O’Malley’s morning radio show. O’Malley now works in Lansing as a Michigan State Representive.
Brauer released “Dogman 2: The Wrath of the Litter” in 2014. He has produced and directed 10 feature films, all shot in Michigan, including two “Frozen Stupid” movies and “Barn Red,” which starred Ernest Borgnine.
- To Glen Lake senior varsity basketball player Grace Bradford, who was named to the Associated Press All-State First Team in Division 3. She was the area’s leading scorer, with a 23.2-point-per-game average.
“I was super stoked. I was kind of surprised,” Bradford said. “I got it the past two years, so I just felt that growing as player has really shown.”
To Stonehengz, a Traverse City-based rock band composed of singer J. Hawkins, lead guitarist Mike Swogger, keyboardist Bill Policastro, drummer Sterling Hill, bassist Dale Dumbrille and singer Danielle Wininger. The group recently released it’s full-length debut album of original songs, “Embrace the Rock.” The band will perform April 15 at concert venue Encore 201 in Traverse City.
