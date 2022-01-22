- To the Lake Leelanau St. Mary varsity girls basketball team, which on Wednesday extended its win streak to four games by topping Grand Traverse Academy 60-47. The Eagles squad bumped its season record to 8-1, the best the team has had at this point in the season since 2019.
- To the Glen Lake Arts Center and Glen Lake School, which are hosting a Valentine Card Drive. The arts center will provide card-making materials from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. People can create Valentine’s Day cards and drop them off at the center by Feb. 11. Decorated cards and donated treats will be delivered to residents of Maple Valley Nursing Home in Maple City.
- To Habitat for Humanity of Michigan, representive of 50 Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the state, which received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Healthy Homes Production Grant Program. The funds are intended to help nonprofits identify the health and safety hazards of low-income families’ homes and to address home repair needs.
- To organizers of the Sno-Go Hot Cocoa Hustle Relay Race, which aims to add warmth and whimsy to winter. On Jan. 22 at 2:30 p.m. at The Highlands at Harbor Springs, teams of four will race down the mountain while holding trays of hot cocoa.
- To the Elk Rapids varsity girls basketball team for its 48-44 Tuesday win over Traverse City St. Francis. Both teams had gone into the contest on winning streaks and undefeated in Lake Michigan Conference play.
- To the Glen Lake Woman’s Club, which raises money that goes to scholarships for Glen Lake High School students. The group’s major fundraiser is the Glen Lake Woman’s Club Art Fair, to be held July 20 at Glen Arbor Township Hall. The event features pottery, painting, jewelry, textiles and woodworking. Vendor applications will be accepted through March 20.