- To the six Traverse City area football teams that have made the deepest playoff run in northern Michigan history: TC Central, St. Francis, Grayling, Suttons Bay, Cadillac and Johannesburg-Lewiston. All teams will play for a state semifinal position, except for the Suttons Bay Norsemen (10-0), which head to Saturday’s eight-player state finals against a top-ranked team for the second year in a row — No. 1 Adrian Lenawee Christian.
”We really don’t want to lose again,” Norse quarterback Nate Devol said. “We have every intention of kicking butt.”
- To the Old Art Building in Leland, which returned to local hands this month after fans of the activity-filled center raised the funds to buy it. The building was formerly leased from Michigan State University for a nominal fee. With offerings ranging from art shows, theater performances, live music, art classes, morning yoga and tai chi to weddings, birthday parties and graduations, community members wanted to make sure its use remained constant. The building celebrates its 100th birthday in 2022.
“It’s just been kind of a headquarters for artistic people,” said Cece Chatfield, manager of Leland’s Main Street Gallery. “The arts are alive and thriving here in our community, and the fact that everyone pulled together to purchase the property — so that we would have it in perpetuity — truly proves this.”
- To the news that Congress passed, and President Donald Trump approved, Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding that will would climb back to previous levels, and will be stable for the next five years. The measure will increase the current funding level from $300 million to $375 million in the next fiscal year, and increases funding by $25 million per year until it reaches $475 million in 2026.
- To the downstate indoor gyms and more high school sports on track to resume today, after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced easing restrictions in light of a drop in Michigan’s COVID-19 cases. She said she expected restaurants will be able to resume indoor dining Feb. 1.