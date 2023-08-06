A NBC national poll in April found two-thirds of Republican primary voters care not one whit about the indictments and investigations of former President Donald Trump. It is difficult to believe the conclusion.
Everyone should read with an open mind the 45-page federal grand jury indictment of Trump last Thursday. Maybe some minds will change.
It explains a deliberate conspiracy, fueled by lies and deception, to overturn the 2020 election he lost to stay in power. It presents insightful evidence that Trump violated the Constitution’s protection from federal officials disposed to lie and cheat to accomplish wrongful means.
The steadfast support of Trump among so many Republicans helps explain his purported large lead over other GOP-declared presidential candidates six months prior to the primary election season opening in New Hampshire.
This fealty is misplaced in light of Trump’s indictment on conspiracy charges involving his clamorous claims President Joe Biden used fraudulent tactics and ineligible voters to defeat Trump in the 2020 election, causing the Jan. 6, 2021, mob attack on the Capitol, among other ramifications.
None of Trump’s fraud claims included supporting evidence, as determined by state and federal courts and ballot recounts in swing states he contended he won in a landslide. His efforts at arm-twisting Republican election officials, governors and legislators also failed.
Yet House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other GOP leaders continue as Trump apologists. They maintain Trump is the victim of a two-tiered Justice System that refuses to prosecute Democrats.
Republican control of the House has more than one committee investigating the Bidens. If they come up with credible evidence of unlawful conduct, the Justice Department is duty bound to pursue the matter.
A federal judge recently balked at Hunter Biden’s plea agreement with prosecutors on tax evasion and lying on gun purchase charges, causing further investigation into the plea deal and its no-prison-time sentence.
The judge was right. Hunter Biden deserves no more consideration than any other criminal defendant does. He should be subject to greater scrutiny and consequences because his father is the president. Deliberately trying, however, to sabotage an election outcome comes under the purview of the U.S. Constitution. The latest Trump indictment cannot be excused by partisan comparisons.
The grand jury’s indictment said Trump and all Americans have the right to protest an election, and that Trump could falsely claim fraud occurred and that he won
The courts and state election officials, some of them Republicans, dismissed Trump’s cries of fraud. They also rejected requests to withhold certification of the results.
Then, the indictment says, Trump deliberately went beyond the boundaries of constitutional dissent because he knew his lies about election fraud were false – and yet he constantly repeated and widely disseminated them so they would “appear legitimate, create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election.”
Continued lying about the election outcome after exhausting his lawful challenges, resulted in these grand jury charges against Trump:
- Conspiracy to defraud the United States by dishonesty, fraud and deceit to impair, obstruct, and defeat the federal government’s lawful function to collect, count and certify the results of the presidential election, in violation of Title 18, Section 371 of the U.S. Code. Maximum penalty 5 years in prison.
- Conspiracy to corruptly obstruct and impede the Jan. 6 (2021) congressional proceeding to collect count and certify the presidential election results, in violation of Title 18, Section 1512(k) of the U.S. Code. Maximum penalty 20 years in prison.
- Conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted, in violation of Title 18, Section 241 of the U.S. Code. Maximum penalty 10 years in prison.
This is not the end of Trump’s 2020 election legal tangle. A case is expected soon from the Fulton County, Ga., grand jury that investigated Trump’s effort to overturn the election results there. In a recorded call, Trump unsuccessfully pressured the Georgia Secretary of State, a Republican, to find him 11,780 votes.
Despite the gathering legal storm for Trump at a time he’s bidding for a second presidential term, none of these indictments are expected to faze his diehard believers. They are hooked on Trump.
A master propagandist, he lives by the psychology that if you stick to lying – no matter the facts – people who are inclined to believe you will always believe you. It is his enduring strategy.
It is also a sad, damaging blow to the national value of truth.
