As registered nurses at Munson Medical Center, our priority is making sure our patients get the best care possible and stay safe in the hospital.
We feel it is our moral obligation to speak out now, and let the community know that our current working conditions often make this impossible.
For months, understaffing has forced nurses into reluctantly accepting unsafe assignments — sometimes as high as seven to eight patients per nurse. Critical care nurses sometimes have four each. The constant understaffing and increased patient-to-nurse ratios are putting our patients and nurses at risk.
This is becoming “the new normal” and it is too risky to provide safe care; therefore, we can no longer remain silent.
Nurses often can’t spend enough time with our patients, and this is creating harmful outcomes. Those problems include administering medications late, preventable falls, infections and patients going home unprepared to take care of themselves. All of these are unacceptable.
In addition, basic patient needs have become difficult to meet as care must be prioritized due to the urgency of medical necessity.
Patients have not been able to get to the bathroom in time, get bathed or even wash their faces and brush their teeth. Nurses are feeling terrible that, despite our best efforts, we cannot protect our patients and provide the safe and quality care they have been used to receiving in years past.
Our community deserves better.
In addition to the inability to provide safe and quality care to our patients, we also have had to sacrifice our own personal care during our shifts.
Nurses can’t stay hydrated or take a lunch break and are being forced to work past their scheduled shifts. Some work 16 hours and are still required to return in eight hours for their next scheduled 12-hour shift.
Because of these demands, many nurses have left or are seeking employment elsewhere as they simply cannot continue to face the unsafe work conditions day after day. We feel morally, physically and emotionally exhausted. Those of us who stay are not rewarded, but rather must work alongside traveling nurses who are paid much more.
We have tried to work with Munson administration to address these problems. We have written multiple letters to administration requesting meetings, but Munson has not given one a single response. We have filled out 287 forms documenting safety concerns about patient assignments that went to administrators in just the past seven months.
We understand that Munson is not alone with its staffing issues. However, this is not the nurses’ problem, and it shouldn’t be the patients’ problem. This is hospital administration’s problem — and they need to fix it.
Please know that your Munson nurses remain committed, 100 percent, to taking care of our patients and doing the best we can, every single day.
We care deeply about our community.
That’s why we’re raising the alarm and asking Munson publicly to work to solve these problems and help us give our patients the care they need and deserve.
About the authors: All registered nurses, they work in the following departments at Munson Medical Center: Patty Maza, Inpatient Rehabilitation; Lynda Freet, Oncology; Sarah Van Coonis, ICU; Nikia Parker, Emergency Department; Sara Moblo, Emergency Department; Joe Misukaitis, Operating Room; Steve Tituskin, Cardiac Telemetry; Natalie Zombo-Dubrul, Nursing Pool; Elizabeth Bunek, Nursing Pool/Maternity/OB.
