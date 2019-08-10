The Associated PressBy Dana Nessel
The scare tactics surrounding my office’s lawsuit to decommission Line 5 whipped people into a frenzy of misinformation and concern.
Let’s get this straight: We specifically asked the court to shut down and decommission Line 5 only after a reasonable notice period to allow orderly adjustments by those who are affected.
Let me repeat that, as it’s often lost in a cloud of political rhetoric: we asked the court to order a shutdown and decommission Line 5 only AFTER reasonable notice to allow orderly adjustments by affected parties.
Residents of the Upper Peninsula, who likely get a majority of propane via Line 5, aren’t ignored, neglected or frozen out of the process – literally or figuratively. Gov. Whitmer established an Upper Peninsula Energy Task Force to find alternative ways to provide energy to residents.
We rely on Line 5 for certain products even though it presents an extraordinary, unreasonable threat to the public because of the risk of further anchor strikes, along with inherent risks of pipeline operations. We lucked out when an April 2018 anchor dragged across and only damaged Line 5. Had the anchor ruptured Line 5, we would’ve experienced irreparable devastation to our environment and shut down the propane supply to many in the U.P. with no notice.
Our dependency on Line 5 should have been addressed years ago with contingency plans and a replacement system that could immediately serve the U.P. without disruption. But that’s not the case. What should’ve been done years ago must be done now because whether the court orders Line 5 decommissioned, we must prepare for the eventuality that it will no longer be able to serve the U.P.
Residents are concerned. They’ve been led to believe they won’t have propane to heat their homes or, if propane is available, prices will skyrocket.
Neither is true. First, we asked the court to issue an order to shut down and decommission Line 5 as soon as possible after a reasonable notice period to allow orderly adjustments by those who are affected. Nothing happens until there is a responsible plan to ensure access to energy.
Second, multiple independent studies show the net price increase per gallon of propane should Line 5 shut down would be 5 -11 cents, based on an average price of $2 per gallon. That assumes there is advance notice of a shutdown (versus a rupture), allowing time to arrange alternative supply by truck or rail. With an average household consumption of 120 gallons per month, the expected increase is $6 to $13.20/month — roughly the price of one or two pasties from Lehto’s in St. Ignace.
My office already took aggressive action to reduce the overall energy burden for Michigan residents, saving customers more than $306 million by helping lower rate increase requests so far this year. That includes an $8 million rate reduction for electric residential customers in Upper Peninsula Power Co.’s service area. Additionally, we worked to redirect a corporate tax rate windfall for utilities so it flows back to customers. Finally, we worked with Consumers Energy and continue working with DTE on their integrated resource plans to increase the availability of renewable energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuel.
We are also working on increasing help for low-income customers, including working with the Michigan Public Service Commission to find ways to increase funding for Michigan’s energy assistance programs.
While we argue our case in court, we will work with the governor’s office, her UP Energy Task Force and the Michigan Public Service Commission to ensure alternatives are in place. No one is abandoning the Upper Peninsula. We are doing everything we can to maintain the quality of life unique to U.P. residents.
The debate over Line 5 has raged for years. We cannot prevent accidental or emergency anchor deployments in one of the busiest shipping channels in the Great Lakes – and it only takes one incident to cause an environmental and economic catastrophe that will outlive all of us. That is a risk no one should be willing to take.
