Thank you for printing half the story from the Detroit Free Press on the flawed permitting process for the Back Forty Mine in the U.P. that threatens the Menominee River, Lake Michigan, associated wetlands and the cultural heritage of the Menominee Indians.
We wish you had included the rest of the story, which shows the dangerous new process of decision-making that has allowed such an outrage to continue.
As Keith Matheny of the Free Press points out, the Canadian company, Aquila, was given the permits needed prior to completing the necessary conditions for such a permit because they promised to resolve those conditions after the mine was dug.
The DEQ caved into the EPA, which caved into another extractive industry, against the continued opposition of its own experts and regardless of the public’s clear opposition over the last several years. The rights of the Menominee Tribe to full participation and consultation were ignored, forcing them into a challenge of the permit, now before an administrative law judge in Lansing.
This is unfortunately not a new story of the abuse of the environment and abuse of the public trust responsibilities of the State at the request of a foreign corporation seeking to profit from the extraction of natural resources, with no regard for the rights of the rivers, lakes, wetlands and people who call a place home.
When will this madness end? When will the agencies of government charged with protection begin to protect us instead of corporations?
The Aquila permits were granted with the same upside-down process as the Nestle permit in Evart, which impacts the Muskegon River Watershed. MDEQ gives a blanket permit with conditions to be met later and the public is dropped out of the process altogether. Nonprofits are forced to appeal the flawed permits at great expense and a corporation walks away with profit from our resources.
We must stand up and support the sovereign nation of the Menominee in its appeal before the U.S. Circuit Court in Chicago on Sept. 5. We must raise our voices in Lansing and get EGLE turned around to work for us and our rivers and lakes.
This is not over just because the Environmental Protection Agency no longer really exists to protect anything but corporate control of our future. It is up to us to turn it around, take back our responsibility to our children, and realize that time is running out to protect them.
