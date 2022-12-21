We want to share with you an issue so important for local media companies like ours that legislation is being proposed to address it. The legislation is intended to ensure that fair tactics are applied in the advertising marketplace since big-tech firms have taken over the dissemination of news and information.
Giant firms like Google and Facebook control what we see, read and hear these days. They adopt content from local news firms anπd aggressively sell advertising around that content – which they don’t produce or pay for.
The dominant tech platforms, Facebook and Google, have an advertising duopoly and deploy algorithms to systematically prevent small and independent publishers from earning fair compensation for their content, devaluing high-quality journalism in favor of memes, provocative click-bait and censorship.
As their practices work to drive out local journalism in our country, it is undermining our ability to govern ourselves.
Local journalism is essential to a functioning democracy. It questions elected åabout important issues, and provides a common space for dialogue and debate.
Most important, local news is accountable to the communities it serves and, as a result, it is trusted. Even in times of political polarization, 73% of Americans reported that they have confidence in their local papers, according to a survey from Poynter Institute for Media Studies.
But that trust relationship between communities and the local newspapers that serve them has no significance in the face of Google and Facebook’s desire for dominance of the digital advertising market. They dictate terms, cut side deals, and charge exorbitant fees – up to 70% of every advertising dollar.
As a result of Big Tech’s corporate cronyism, local reporting is being cut off in communities across the nation – and particularly in rural communities.
The rise of the internet and social media has been a double-edged sword for the news industry. On the one hand, it has provided new pathways for readers and consumers. On the other hand, it has rerouted traditional advertising revenue, leading to widespread layoffs and closures at many local papers.
The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA), a bipartisan bill being considered now in Congress, is designed to level the playing field exclusively for small, local and independent publishers by allowing them to collectively negotiate with Big Tech for fair compensation for their journalistic content.
The bill even incentivizes these publishers to use the funds that result from the negotiations to invest in journalists and newsroom staffs to protect our constitutional freedoms of speech and press. Thousands of hometown papers – as well as 70% of the American people – support the JCPA.
Facebook petulantly responded to the prospect of competing in a fair market by threatening to remove small, local and independent news on Facebook altogether if the bill became law.
Facebook’s threats to ban news are similar to its recent attempts to bully the Australian government when legislation like the JCPA, called the News Media Bargaining Code, was being debated there.
Despite threats and fear-mongering by Facebook (now known as Meta), the Code was implemented and has revitalized journalism in Australia. Hundreds of publications have benefitted.
The mere fact that Facebook can make these threats to lawmakers around the world underscores why they need to be held accountable in the first place.
When the founders were crafting the Constitution, Thomas Jefferson famously wrote that if he had to choose between “a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
Unfortunately, if Congress does not pass the JCPA, the hypothetical “government without newspapers” that Thomas Jefferson referred to may become a reality in a way that he and the rest of our founding fathers could never have imagined.
Big Tech will continue to fill the void with its platforms, fueled by algorithms optimized to keep readers outraged and at each other’s throats. All the while, their executives and investors will continue to reap staggering profits from the economic and political dysfunction they are creating.
Join us in our collective call on Congress to pass the JCPA now to protect a constitutional freedom we all hold most dear: The press.
