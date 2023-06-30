We are very grateful to the Traverse City Record-Eagle for supporting the addition of the Organ Donor Registry question to state income tax forms. Michigan would be the first in the nation to do this.
The Record-Eagle June 23 editorial, “Organ ask should come with oversight,” supported this legislation, but called for more oversight and transparency when the government is involved with advocacy.
Organ donation relies upon the altruism of others and public trust in the organ donation and transplant system. Gift of Life Michigan is proud to be a part of that national system and happy to address some of the questions raised in the editorial.
Gift of Life is a public asset, a nonprofit that serves as our state’s federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO), tasked with providing all services necessary to fulfill the important donation decisions of patients and their families.
Our community-based board, made up of professionals from across the state, along with our 350 employees, are passionate about working with Michigan’s hospitals and donor families to ensure that organ and tissue recovery happens so lives can be saved.
Gift of Life is the state’s 10th largest nonprofit equipped with ICU bays, a surgical center, and a full-service laboratory. We make sure our compensation practices align with our healthcare system, and our finances are publicly available.
The recovery of organs is tightly overseen, as it should be. Gift of Life, like all OPOs, is regulated by the federal government through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which also audits OPO finances.
Our national organ procurement system is the best worldwide, but we believe more can be done to save more lives. Source: Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO)
The most important thing we can all do is grow the Michigan Organ Donor Registry, which is critical for the nearly 2,400 Michiganders waiting for life-saving organ transplants. More than 56% of adults have already registered, and 95% of them did so when they renewed their driver’s licenses or state IDs.
However, recent changes to state law now mean that driver’s licenses are renewed every 12 years instead of eight, meaning the Donor Registry question is now asked less infrequently at state branch offices. This new income tax legislation will enable the Donor Registry question to be asked of tax filers annually and will — quite literally — save more lives.
One concern cited by the Record-Eagle was about organs lost in transportation. Gift of Life Michigan has never lost an organ.
To put transportation issues into context, there were 39,861 organ transplants from deceased donors in the U.S. in 2022. Yet over the past 10 years, 53 transportation failures in the U.S. resulted in an organ being lost or delayed and unable to be transplanted. Even one is unacceptable. However, compared to the hundreds of thousands of successful transplants over the past decade, organ transportation issues are extremely rare. Source: AOPO
Finally, how do you know if you are registered? Check your driver’s license to see if the heart icon is there. If it’s there, thank you. Tell your family and friends that you hope to save lives someday. If it is not there, you don’t have to wait to file your income taxes next year or renew your driver’s license the next time it’s due.
You can easily register today on Gift of Life’s website at www.golm.org/register, or through the Michigan Secretary of State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.