To continue as a fully activated military base, Selfridge Air National Guard Base needs a future fighting mission. It’s not enough to just make an economic case for the base; it also has to fit into the military’s overall strategy.
Securing a new squadron of fighter jets or other opportunities for testing and maintaining advanced aircraft for the Macomb County base has become a rare bipartisan endeavor for Michigan politicians.
It is a worthy one, assuming the base can serve a significant military purpose. And it can.
On Monday, officials from both parties helped break ground on a federally funded, $28 million fighter jet maintenance hangar, highlighting the potential opportunities Selfridge offers. The state has made big, necessary investments into Selfridge’s future, and promises to continue to provide resources to modernize the base.
The potential for Selfridge remains significant. It could, for example, house the F-15EX series, which is the first of the eight planned projects intended to prepare the air base for a future fighter jet mission.
Selfridge is the largest Air National Guard base in the country. It is a critical part of Michigan’s economy, with an $850 million impact that supports 5,000 jobs. It is also a strong anchor for southeast Michigan’s civilian and military communities, providing housing for 4,000 families from all service branches.
Given its position on the Great Lakes, the base is well-placed to test aircraft and provide advanced maintenance. It also connects to a broad civilian engineering and technical community in the region.
Its proximity to Canada is also a strategic edge.
Selling those advantages to the Pentagon’s decision makers has united both Republicans and Democrats. Their pitch to preserve Selfridge deserves full consideration from Washington.
The U.S. Air Force has been warning for years that it intends to retire the A-10 Warthogs that call Selfridge home. The aircraft, designed in the 1970s, will be replaced by more modern jets.
So far, there’s been no assurance from the Pentagon that those new fighters will come to Selfridge.
In March, Selfridge officially lost out to western Arkansas as home to an international training center for the F-35 fighter aircraft. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and members of Michigan’s Congressional delegation, including Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Hills, who sits on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, as well as the Senate Armed Services panel, had lobbied hard for the mission.
Michigan has demonstrated a willingness to invest in Selfridge. The state has pledged $100 million to upgrade the facilities and infrastructure at the base and shore up its military readiness. To continue to do so, it needs to know how Selfridge’s capabilities fit into the nation’s future defense plans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.