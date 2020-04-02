As we grapple with all the ramifications of COVID-19, we have to consider the fact that we are not separate from the Earth that supports us.
The same scientists who have been warning us of accelerating climate change have also told us that the melting of the permafrost near the Arctic could unleash strains of bacteria and viruses we have never seen before. So why aren’t we paying attention?
The rising and warming of the oceans that threatens the food supply, unpredictable weather with stronger hurricanes and flooding, more forest fires, depleted soils, destruction of the rain forests of the Amazon and Indonesia, species extinction, factory farms with their deadly microbes, endless wars and the growing inequality and racism are condemning our fragile planet to destruction.
If you don’t think we need birds or bees, the pangolins or possums, you are dead wrong; you need to learn more about what they contribute to our lives. And if you think we can go back to normal when this is over, you haven’t been paying attention. This is a danger — and an opportunity to plan ahead.
As Sonia Shah, a science journalist in Nation magazine, recently wrote: “wild animals are not specifically infested with deadly pathogens poised to infect us … the problem is the way that cutting down forests and expanding towns, cities and industrialized activities create opportunities for animal microbes to adapt to human bodies.”
This is what happened when Ebola occurred in Central and West Africa after severe deforestation. Even mosquito and tick-borne diseases are more common in deforested areas.
Our children and grandchildren are demanding change.
The answers have been in front of us for years, but we are moving way too slowly.
Fossil fuel production must be halted and replaced with green renewable energy. All the toxic chemicals — things like glyphosate and neonicotinoids — need to be banned so that the soils that produce locally farmed food can be rejuvenated, trees by the millions need to be planted including fruit and nut trees in cities and towns, getting off single-use plastic that is clogging our oceans and lakes and committing to the science-based information that is right in front of our eyes.
We also need to protect habitat for all species, not just humans. Scientists already know that protecting wildlife habitat will prevent more than 900 viruses from transferring to humans. To do this we need collaboration and cooperation and with all peoples of the world.
A regenerative, sustainable life for our earth must be circular. It must include all and must protect what is natural. Total change is needed and the sooner we embrace it all, the better chance our grandchildren will survive.
We have just had a wake-up call. Will we heed it?
About the author: Ann Rogers, of Traverse City, is co-chair of the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council.
About the forum: The forum is a periodic column of opinion written by Record-Eagle readers in their areas of expertise. Submissions of 500 words or less may be made by emailing letters@record-eagle.com. Please include biographical information and a photo.
