While traveling through the picturesque agricultural landscape of northern Michigan, passers-by may notice reflective signs with a shining “Environmentally Verified” message.
These signs are part of the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP), a voluntary initiative aimed at promoting proactive environmental stewardship in the state’s farming community.
Read on to find out the significance of these signs, the purpose of MAEAP and its impact on sustainable agricultural practices.
What is MAEAP?
The Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program is a statewide voluntary program developed to encourage environmental stewardship among farmers. The program is designed to assist growers and producers in meeting high standards based on best practices, thereby mitigating potential pollution on agricultural fields.
MAEAP technicians, located in conservation district offices throughout the state, work closely with farmers to provide technical assistance and ensure compliance with the best agricultural practice standards.
Educational component
Education is a central aspect of the MAEAP program, both for growers and technicians. Qualified technicians undergo rigorous training to become valuable resources for farmers regarding their production needs. The program’s first phase of enrollment, known as MAEAP Phase 1 events, involves quality educational programming. Through these events, farmers can showcase their commitment to sustainable practices for their land and surrounding natural ecosystems.
MAEAP thrives on partnerships with numerous agricultural organizations, which enable the program to offer services across various Michigan counties throughout the year. One local event is the Agricultural Recycling Program, which involves the biannual pickup of agricultural plastics.
Last year, this initiative diverted more than 14,000 pounds of agricultural plastic from landfills or incineration in a five-county area of Northwest Lower Michigan. Thanks to partnerships with organizations like the Ag Container Recycling Council (ACRC), these valuable services are made available to regional growers.
- Another noteworthy event is the Agricultural Tire Recycling Event, organized each fall by local MAEAP technicians with financial support from Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Foundation. This event helps growers properly dispose of and recycle old and unwanted tires on their land. Grand Traverse and Leelanau county MAEAP technicians collaborate with agriscience students at the Northwest Education Services Career Tech Center to load more than 200 tires onto a trailer for recycling each season.
Since its inception in 1998, MAEAP has enrolled more than 6,000 farms, indicating the program’s feasibility and the farmers’ willingness to adopt best practices. The core objective of MAEAP is to recognize top environmental stewards in the agricultural community, offering enrolled farmers a sense of pride for their role in producing the food we all rely on.
The Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program is a commendable initiative that promotes sustainable farming practices in northern Michigan. Through educational programming, technical conservation assistance and valuable partnerships, MAEAP contributes to both environmental protection and the prosperity of farmers. Next time you venture through the agriculturally rich landscape of Northwest Lower Michigan, remember to acknowledge the MAEAP verified farms and their commitment to preserving the environment while providing us with nourishing produce and delightful fermented beverages
The 2023 Agricultural Tire Recycling Event will take place on Sept. 15 at Northwest Education Services Career Center, 880 Parsons Road in Traverse City.
The 2023 Agricultural Recycling Fall Pick Up is Sept. 26 at multiple locations. Please contact Grand Traverse Conservation District or Leelanau Conservation District for more details on drop-off sites.
About the author: Adam Brown has a background in ecology and a bachelor of science degree in Earth science from Western Michigan University as well as minors in environmental studies and biology. Prior to becoming a MAEAP technician, he and his wife Haley Breniser owned and managed a certified organic fruit and vegetable farm called Undertoe Farm in Kewadin. He has a passion for sustainable agriculture with a focus on soil health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.