Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.