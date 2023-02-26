...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Highest gusts up to 40 kts from the east and highest
waves around 6 feet expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves
which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
