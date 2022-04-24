By Jim Mccormick
I wish to address Vladimir Putin’s bold assertion that Ukraine is not, and never has been, a real country but rather a western extension of Russia. Is there any truth to this? A question not much addressed in the media. So how are these two enemies related historically?
I write not as a historian but as a student of European history who has traveled in two of the former soviet socialist republics, Russia and Georgia, the latter as part of an American delegation. My recent studies have included “Red Famine: Stalin’s War On Ukraine” (2017) by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and historian Anne Applebaum. This is an acclaimed study of the history of Ukraine, focusing on Stalin’s deliberate starvation of 4-million Ukrainian Kulaks (farmers) and rural peasants during 1932-1933. (History repeats itself?)
Civilization in this part of the world started when a ruler of the East Slavs moved his capital to Kiev, about 900. In 988, Vladimir The Great, Grand Prince of Kiev, led the Kievan Rus federation into the Christian Orthodox faith, a momentous event which brought the culture and prosperity of Constantinople to the East Slavs and several nations to the north. Kiev, now the capital city of Ukraine, prospered for another two centuries.
The Mongol invasion ended Kievan Rus and the centrality of the Ukrainians as the dominant East Slavic state. Over the next centuries, Cossacks, Poles, Lithuanians and Vikings took turns militarily controlling Ukraine.
Russia, led by its Czars (meaning Caesars) gradually took control of most of its neighbors, including Ukraine. Moscow became the paramount city of Russia. The Russian language was forced on many nations, including Ukraine, but the popular language continued to be Ukrainian. Though sharing Russian grammar and a similar version of the Cyrillic alphabet, it has a substantially different vocabulary and pronunciation.
Most Russians do not understand Ukrainian. Ukrainians can speak Russian because they have been forced to do so for so long. As with all subjected peoples, Ukrainians now mostly speak their own language. I found the identical situation in Georgia, now a proud and independent country.
Ukraine — like Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Kirghizstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Moldova — has been an independent country since the USSR collapsed in 1990.
Of all the Czars who ruled the Empire, Vladimir Putin most resembles Ivan the Terrible, the strongman tyrant of the 16th century. Much admired by both Stalin and Putin.
About the author: Jim McCormick is a retired Michigan district judge serving in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. He also served as a delegate in 1988 to a conference celebrating the millennium of the Christianization of Kievan Rus (ancient Ukraine). He has traveled widely since retiring, including to Russia and the Republic of Georgia.
