By Betsy Coffia
In my 2.5 years on county commission, a large amount of staff, commission and the public’s time at our meetings has been expended on politically polarizing topics far afield of actual local governance. We’ve drawn much irate public comment by prioritizing agenda items like a Line 5 Tunnel Resolution, a Citizenship Resolution, Gun Sanctuary City Resolution, etc. And I’m not even going to touch January’s gun incident.
This week, we took up another political resolution. This one ties the hands of public health experts who run our health department, as they try to manage disease prevention in the time of COVID.
Now, it’s all well and good for me to grumble, given my minority party status. But truly, most of what we’re charged to do at the local governance level isn’t about partisanship, unless we choose that path. Our residents told us in a community survey we conducted in 2020 they want us to work on affordable housing, affordable childcare and mental health care, improve broadband, etc. Hardly partisan lighting-rod issues.
So, what should be the board’s focus? Five words, two topics: Strategic planning. American Rescue Plan. Every constituent priority listed above could be encompassed within these two arenas.
Our county administrator has repeatedly asked the board to do a strategic plan. Without it, staff and commission have no long-term direction. We’re a fast-growing county with much development pressure. We need a clear roadmap, stat.
Another critical conversation our board has yet to have is how to spend $18.2 million allocated to the people of Grand Traverse County in the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan. For context, the county general fund budget is about $40 million. This is a big influx of discretionary cash.
The U.S. Treasury states ARP is to be spent on these broad categories:
- Support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control
- Replace lost revenue for eligible governments to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs
- Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses
- Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the unequal impact of the pandemic
Efforts by multiple board members from both parties to place an initial discussion about ARP funds on the agenda have been discouraged thus far. Why? I’d argue this is exactly where we can best spend our energy, instead of diving into hyper-political topics.
It’s time for our board to begin the conversation about the $18.2 million in ARP funding, starting with how we might build a vetting structure that will allow us to decide how to use funds in a way that serves long-term public good.
By having these conversations with seriousness and integrity, we could accomplish some very good things for our constituents of all political persuasions. I strongly encourage county taxpayers to ask their commissioners what are you planning to do with that $18.2 million in ARP money, and when will you get serious about strategic planning for the county 10, 20 and 30 years into the future?
About the author: Betsy Coffia is a Grand Traverse County commissioner.