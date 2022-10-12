By Andrew O’brien
Halloween is just around the corner, and with it comes the prospect of donning a mask and becoming a ghoul in search of sweet rewards for the night, which can be exciting for many youngsters.
Masks — both literal and figurative — have been used by humans for ages. Sometimes, masks are worn to entertain. At other times, they are related to social norms, whiile others may be a sign of internal functions designed to protect our minds from trauma.
Social masks
Many of the masks we wear are formed in our early years. These masks are manifestations of learned social expectations and also are related to behavioral expectations: what we should and should not do, or the ways in which we should act.
Many societal norms can be useful. These influence our understanding of how to behave in certain places, such as waiting rooms, libraries or in the classroom. When it comes to these types of socially generated masks, the list goes on and on.
Others can have negative consequences. For example, when we hear stereotypical phrases like “boys don’t cry” or “be a good little girl,” we may apply such expectations to our behavior, leading to socially constructed and limiting gender norms.
Beyond those specific situations, the social masks we have acquired may heavily influence other areas of our lives, such as who and what we associate with, our occupational choices and our relationships.
Trauma masks
Some of us may have had — or continue to have — experiences with psychological masks. Both children and adults who experience trauma may also experience a phenomenon called depersonalization. Depersonalization is an altered state of self-awareness and identity that causes a disconnect from oneself, one’s surroundings or both. It is often felt as a sense of unreality or detachment from one’s body.
For many, depersonalization creates a mask of the self. While the exact physical cause of depersonalization is unknown, it is often linked to stressors and/or traumatic experiences.
Much like social masks, depersonalization serves to distance – and even protect – the inner self from situations that may be deemed harmful. Depersonalization impacts how we interface with our world, allowing us to focus solely on the aspects of experiences we can handle, while negating and avoiding others.
Acknowledging our many masks
Managing our many masks (social, trauma or otherwise) starts with looking at our core values and how the masks we wear may align with who we truly are.
During this season of wearing masks to celebrate a holiday, think about setting aside some time to reflect on what you stand for. Is it service to others? Do you have a strong value for teamwork or spirituality? Consider how your values align with your behavior in different situations.
When we look inward at our core values, we begin to live as ourselves. Then we are better able to recognize when we are wearing a mask for protection or societal expectations – or simply to celebrate the spooky season.
About the author: Andrew O’Brien is a licensed clinical social worker serving families at the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.