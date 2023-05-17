Weather Alert

...Fire Weather Watch Late Thursday morning into Thursday Evening... .DISCUSSION...Temperatures warming into the 70s...combined with critical relative humidity values and south winds gusting as high as 20-25 mph will result in dangerous fire weather conditions late Thursday morning into Thursday evening across much of northern Lower Michigan. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING INTO THURSDAY EVENING... * TIMING...Starting late Thursday morning and continuing through approximately 9 PM Thursday evening. * WIND...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20-25 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...68 to 77 degrees. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&