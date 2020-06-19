TRAVERSE CITY — As officials mull a return to in-person public meetings, one member of a public body said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer doesn't have executive power over local boards.
“Personally, I’m one of those outliers that doesn’t think the governor has the authority to force us to have meetings in any particular way,” Road Commissioner Jason Gillman said, during a remote meeting.
“The 1945 act that was passed was passed illegally, based on the 1908 Constitution, Section 4, Parts 1 and 2,” Gillman explained to his fellow Grand Traverse County road commissioners June 17.
“It was passed because in 1943 there was a 24-hour riot. And, she’s abused it, as far as I’m concerned. I don’t recognize her authority.”
Michigan’s constitution was passed in 1963 by voters; the state has had four constitutions, the first approved in 1835, two years before Michigan became a state. New constitutions were written by elected delegates and then made official in 1850, 1908 and finally in 1963.
Article IV of the state’s 1908 constitution runs just 37 words:
“The powers of government are divided into 3 departments: The legislative, executive and judicial. No person belonging to 1 department shall exercise the powers properly belonging to another, except in the cases expressly provided in this constitution.”
A 1943 riot in Detroit where 34 people were killed and 700 injured did precede passage of legislation, documents at the Detroit Historical Society show.
In 1945, voters passed Public Act 302 — which Gillman contends was illegal —giving power to the governor to proclaim a state of emergency during “times of great public crisis,” examples of which include “disaster, rioting, catastrophe, or similar public emergency within the state” when public safety is “imperiled.”
Gillman, who is a candidate for East Bay Township supervisor, made the comments at a special meeting of the road commission.
Negotiations for a property purchase and a return to in-person public meetings were both on the agenda for discussion.
None of the other four road commissioners said they shared Gillman’s opinion on executive power. They did unanimously pass a resolution returning the group to in-person meetings and agreed to continue Zoom-based livestreams.
"I’m for the meetings to be open to the public," road commissioner Marc McKellar said. "If we want to have social distancing, I’m fine with that too."
Public comments, however, will only be accepted in person beginning with the June 25 meeting, Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski said Thursday.
Grand Traverse County Commissioners — who appoint the road commissioners — is continuing to meet remotely for now.
"We'll rely on information from the county administrator and the health officer to make that decision," Board Chair Rob Hentschel said in a phone interview Thursday. "It should be a practical decision, rather than a political one."
In May, Republican leaders in the state legislature sued Whitmer over her use of emergency powers, alleging her extension past the original 28 days was an overreach.
In 1976, voters passed Public Act 360, the Emergency Management Act, making the governor responsible for, “coping with dangers to this state or the people of this state presented by disaster or emergency,” and giving the governor the power to declare a state of emergency.
The 1976 statute puts a time limit on a state of emergency declared by the governor —28 days — after which legislative approval must be received.
The 1945 statute contains no such limit, however.
In April, the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, a free-market non-profit research group in Midland, addressed the issue in a blog post:
“The governor’s actions may be unprecedented and difficult to scrutinize from afar,” the post stated, “but they appear to be within her statutorily defined authority.”
