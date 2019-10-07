EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.
ANTRIM
- Ralph S. Steinberg, 67, of Kewadin, died Sept. 24.
- Bruce C. Wilson, 70, of Kewadin, died Sept. 28.
- Cristy V. Grace, of New Britain, Connecticut, formerly of Elk Rapids, died Sept. 29.
BENZIE
- Danielle L. Gardner, of Benzonia, died Sept. 24; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- Thomas L. Holtrey, 65, formerly of Frankfort, died Sept. 24; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Judith K. Kulawiak, 72, of Thompsonville,died Sept. 28; Terwilliger Funeral Home, Kaleva.
CHARLEVOIX
- Shelly D. Paramo, 59, of Charlevoix, died Sept. 25.
- Shirley Ormsby, 90, of Charlevoix, died Sept. 30; Mortensen Funeral Home, Charlevoix.
- Evelyn E. Graham, 79, of East Jordan, died Oct. 2.
CHEBOYGAN
- Iris J. Abrahamson, of Cheboygan, died Sept. 26.
- Joseph E. Blaskowski, 86, of Cheboygan died Sept. 27.
- James K. Dinning, 94, of Mackinaw City, died Sept. 30.
- Beverly J. Reynolds, 77, formerly of Cheboygan, died Oct. 1.
CRAWFORD
- Joann D. Hall, 84, of Grayling, died Sept. 26.
- Sue E. Abbe, 50, of Grayling, died Sept. 27.
- Nancy L. Goscicki-Eastin, 82, of Grayling, died Sept. 27.
- Nicholas L. Bunker, 32, of Grayling, died Sept. 28.
EMMET
- Herman A. Cease Jr., 76, of Harbor Springs, Sept. 27.
- Marian L. Steiner, 88, formerly of Petoskey, died Sept. 27.
- Fred L. Yoder, 90, of Harbor Springs, died Oct. 1.
GRAND TRAVERSE
- Russell T. Kamradt, 66, of Traverse City, died Oct. 1, 2017.
- Richard Templeton, 90, of Traverse City, died Sept. 2; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Mary Henderson, 94, of Traverse City, died Sept. 26; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Hazen W. Gregory, 79, of Traverse City, died Sept. 27.
- James R. McNabb, 90, of Traverse City, died Sept. 27; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Patrick J. Tobin, 81, of Traverse City, died Sept. 27; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Rodney D. Wells, 76, of Traverse City, died Sept. 27; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- James S. Fox, 69, of Traverse City, died Sept. 28; Reynolds-Jonkohff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Mary E. Doss, 91, of Fife Lake, died Sept. 29.
- Robert L. Stoops, 101, of Traverse City, died Sept. 29; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Mark C. Striebich, 62, of Traverse City, died Sept. 29; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Jerry C. Jenkins, 73, of Traverse City, died Sept. 30; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Irene M. Decker, 71, of Williamsburg, died Oct. 1; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Silvius P. Ferrole, 86, of Traverse City, died Oct. 1; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- David J. Ockert, 63, of Kingsley, died Oct. 1; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Stuart J. Roberts, 67, of Traverse City, died Oct. 1; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Irwin B. Stoner, 90, of Traverse City, died Oct. 1; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Linda K. Buist, 78, of Traverse City, died Oct. 4; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
KALKASKA
- Geraldine D. Waters, 92, of Kalkaska, died Sept. 28.
- Sherry A. Johnson, formerly of Kalkaska, died Oct. 1.
LEELANAU
- Edward Galindo Sr., of Leland, died Sept. 25; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Melvin J. Gauthier, 93, of Glasgow, Montana, formerly of Lake Leelanau, died Sept. 26; Bell Mortuary, Glasgow, Montana.
- Raymond W. Kingsley, 79, of Suttons Bay, died Sept. 26; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
- James A. Kolberg, of Suttons Bay, died Sept. 27; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
- Catherine A. Layman, 63, of Suttons Bay, died Sept. 28; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Tallara S. Middleton, 78, of Northport, died Sept. 28; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
- Robert J. Bull, 87, of Fort Collins, Colorado, formerly of Leelanau County, died Sept. 30; Rest Haven Funeral Home, Fort Collins, Colorado.
MANISTEE
- Deborah K. Crull, 68, of Onekama, died Sept. 29.
- Nancy J. Zawacki, 71, of Manistee, died Sept. 29.
MISSAUKEE
- David E. Lange, 80, of Lake City, died Sept. 20.
- Pati L. Silvers, 63, of Lake City, died Oct. 1.
OTSEGO
WEXFORD
- Ted J. Bush, of Newport Beach, California, formerly of Buckley, died June 24.
- Eric F. Bond Sr., 65, of Cadillac, died Sept. 24.
- Irene H. Sparks, 98, of Cadillac, died Sept. 25.
- Virginia E. Ingersoll, 93, of Cadillac, died Sept. 27.
- Jerry F. Augustat Sr., 76, of Cadillac, died Sept. 29.
- Zane A. Vogt, 83, of Manton, died Sept. 29.
