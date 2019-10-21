EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.
ANTRIM
- Barbara A. Burns, 96, of Central Lake, died Oct. 11; Mortensen Funeral Home, Central Lake.
- Stanley B. Holzhauer, 94, of Elk Rapids, died Oct. 16; Covell Funeral Home, Elk Rapids.
BENZIE
- Darlene H. Seychel, 81, of Frankfort, died Oct. 11; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
CHARLEVOIX
- Richard A. McQuiston, 78, of Charlevoix, died Oct. 8.
- John A. Erber, 85, of Charlevoix, died Oct. 12.
CHEBOYGAN
- Eileen J. Lozon, 88, of Indian River, died Oct. 10.
CRAWFORD
- Caroline M. Varty, 85, of Grayling, died Oct. 10.
EMMET
- Charlene A. Merritt, 85, of Petoskey, died Oct. 5.
- Janet D. Holland, 78, of Alanson, died Oct. 7.
- Peter K. Loepke, 80, of Harbor Springs, died Oct. 7.
- Laura C. Weingartz, 91, of Petoskey, died Oct. 12.
GRAND TRAVERSE
- Dorothy F. Guidarini, of Traverse City, died Sept. 9.
- Kristin S. Rothgarber, 48, of Traverse City, died Sept. 26; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
- Irene M. Decker, 71, of Williamsburg, died Oct. 1; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Theresa C. Elsner, 102, of Traverse City, died Oct. 9; Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service, Benton Harbor.
- Susan K. Gardner,79, of Jackson, formerly of Interlochen, died Oct. 10; Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
- Bruce A. Stenman, of Green Valley, Arizona, formerly of Grand Traverse County, died Oct. 10.
- Bradley T. Gilbertson, 53, of Traverse City, died Oct. 12; Covell Funeral Home, Kingsley.
- Linda S. Hendrickson, 59, of Traverse City, died Oct. 12; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Edward J. Neithercut, 95, of Bay View, formerly of Traverse City, died Oct. 12; Cremation Society of Mid-Michigan, Bay City.
- Alice C. Doe, 89, of Traverse City, died Oct. 13; Allen Funeral Home, Davison.
- Mary J. Gordon, of Traverse City, died Oct. 13; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Mary E. Greenway, 73, of Traverse City, died Oct. 13; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Jack D. Oatley, 92, of Nort Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Traverse City, died Oct. 13.
- Wanda T. Martineau, 104, of Traverse City, died Oct. 14; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Michael R. Mitchell, 75, of Traverse City, died Oct. 14; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Carl G. Baker Jr., 55, of Williamsburg, died Oct. 16; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Beatrice I. Kalahar, 98, of Elwood, Indiana, formerly of Traverse City, died Oct. 16; Copher, Fesler, May Funeral Home, Elwood, Indiana.
- Joan Moore, 91, of Traverse City, died Oct. 16; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Cynthia A. Turner, 72, of Traverse City, died Oct. 16; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Dr. Kenneth H. Kurjan, 71, of Traverse City, died Oct. 17; Ira Kaufman Chapel, Southfield.
- Diane M. Larson, 62, of Traverse City, died Oct. 17; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Alan E. Olsen, 96, of Traverse City, died Oct. 17; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Marita L. McIntosh Finnila, of Boonville, North Carolina, formerly of Traverse City, died Oct. 18; Gentry Family Funeral Home, Yadkinville, North Carolina.
KALKASKA
- David E. Seabrook, 65, of Kalkaska, died Oct. 11; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
- Sharon Hildebrand, 70, of Rapid City, died Oct. 12; Covell Funeral Home, Elk Rapids.
- Otis E. Kortz, 76, of South Boardman, died Oct. 13; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
LEELANAU
- Michael D. Lamb, 56, of Empire, died Oct. 3; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
- Dorothy Brooks Darling, of Suttons Bay, died Oct. 8; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
MANISTEE
- Floyd H. Yoder Jr., 93, of Manistee, died Oct. 9.
OTSEGO
- Donald R. Buist, 84, of Gaylord, died Oct. 9.
- Virginia A. Kassuba, 93, of Gaylord, died Oct. 12.
WEXFORD
- Linda M. Farley, 71, of Manton, died Sept. 21.
- Barbara J. Tarantino, 82, of Cadillac, died Oct. 7.
- James A. Janson, 90, of Cadillac, died Oct. 9.
- Clyde Baxter, 82, of Manton, died Oct. 10.
- Dennis P. Downey, 72, of Manton, died Oct. 10.
- Culver B. Throop, 92, of Cadillac, died Oct. 10.
- Virginia L. Baynton, 96, of Buckley, died Oct. 11; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Mildred Marlow, 92, of Cadillac, died Oct. 11.
- Penny Miller, 55, of Cadillac, died Oct. 11.
- Sharon L. Richardson, 81, of Cadillac, died Oct. 11.
- Deanna D. Beem, 81, of Cadillac, died Oct. 13.
