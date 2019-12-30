EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.
ANTRIM
- Robert E. Dustin, 70, of Central Lake, died Dec. 21.
- Gertrude Rubingh, 97, of Ellsworth, died Dec. 26; Mortensen Funeral Home, Ellsworth.
BENZIE
- Jerry H. Pelky, 80, of Honor, died Dec. 20; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
CHARLEVOIX
- Robert W. Trost, 91, of Charlevoix, died Dec. 18.
CHEBOYGAN
- Lois A. Stevens, 85, of Cheboygan, died Dec. 9.
- Hailey A. Hallenbeck, 24, of Wolverine, died Dec. 16.
- Dennis Temple, 70, of Cheboygan, died Dec. 19.
CRAWFORD
- Dawn M. Pindell, of Grayling, died Dec. 20.
EMMET
- John Fettig, 73, of Petoskey, died Dec. 20.
GRAND
TRAVERSE
- Mariah A. Hull, 53, of Traverse City, died Dec. 17; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- J. Mark Kearns, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Traverse City, died Dec. 17.
- Nathan A. Moore, 40, of Williamsburg, died Dec. 20; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Harold Horstman, 85, of Traverse City, died Dec. 21; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Patricia M. Tuller, 76, of Mayfield, died Dec. 22; Covell Funeral Home, Kingsley.
- Maxine L. Kirt, 95, of Jenison, formerly of Traverse City, died Dec. 23; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Patricia A. Sanderson, 84, of Traverse City, died Dec. 24; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Thelma E. Welke, 78, of Kingsley, died Dec. 24; Covell Funeral Home, Kingsley.
- Kathleen F. Long, 26, of Traverse City, died Dec. 25; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
KALKASKA
- Charles R. Round, 81, of Kalkaska, died Dec. 21; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
LEELANAU
- Laurence Fuller, of Holly Hill, Florida, formerly of Leelanau County, died Nov. 15.
- Kyran J. Gilland, 83, of Lake Leelanau, died Dec. 19; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
- Richard H. Hoover, 71, of Northport, died Dec. 21; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
- Betty Seran, 97, of Empire, died Dec. 22; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Fae E. Shalda, 88, of Empire, died Dec. 24; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
MISSAUKEE
- Laurdean Beerens, 95, of McBain, died Dec. 20.
WEXFORD
- Joseph J. Piotrowski, 75, of Cadillac, died Dec. 12.
- Gerald J. Kelly Jr., 88, of Cadillac, died Dec. 20.
- Richard King, 94, of Manton, died Dec. 20.
- Thomas H. Ulanski, 75, of Manton, died Dec. 21.
