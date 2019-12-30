EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.

ANTRIM

  • Robert E. Dustin, 70, of Central Lake, died Dec. 21.
  • Gertrude Rubingh, 97, of Ellsworth, died Dec. 26; Mortensen Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

BENZIE

  • Jerry H. Pelky, 80, of Honor, died Dec. 20; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.

CHARLEVOIX

  • Robert W. Trost, 91, of Charlevoix, died Dec. 18.

CHEBOYGAN

  • Lois A. Stevens, 85, of Cheboygan, died Dec. 9.
  • Hailey A. Hallenbeck, 24, of Wolverine, died Dec. 16.
  • Dennis Temple, 70, of Cheboygan, died Dec. 19.

CRAWFORD

  • Dawn M. Pindell, of Grayling, died Dec. 20.

EMMET

  • John Fettig, 73, of Petoskey, died Dec. 20.

GRAND

TRAVERSE

  • Mariah A. Hull, 53, of Traverse City, died Dec. 17; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
  • J. Mark Kearns, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Traverse City, died Dec. 17.
  • Nathan A. Moore, 40, of Williamsburg, died Dec. 20; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Harold Horstman, 85, of Traverse City, died Dec. 21; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Patricia M. Tuller, 76, of Mayfield, died Dec. 22; Covell Funeral Home, Kingsley.
  • Maxine L. Kirt, 95, of Jenison, formerly of Traverse City, died Dec. 23; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Patricia A. Sanderson, 84, of Traverse City, died Dec. 24; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Thelma E. Welke, 78, of Kingsley, died Dec. 24; Covell Funeral Home, Kingsley.
  • Kathleen F. Long, 26, of Traverse City, died Dec. 25; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.

KALKASKA

  • Charles R. Round, 81, of Kalkaska, died Dec. 21; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.

LEELANAU

  • Laurence Fuller, of Holly Hill, Florida, formerly of Leelanau County, died Nov. 15.
  • Kyran J. Gilland, 83, of Lake Leelanau, died Dec. 19; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
  • Richard H. Hoover, 71, of Northport, died Dec. 21; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
  • Betty Seran, 97, of Empire, died Dec. 22; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Fae E. Shalda, 88, of Empire, died Dec. 24; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.

MISSAUKEE

  • Laurdean Beerens, 95, of McBain, died Dec. 20.

WEXFORD

  • Joseph J. Piotrowski, 75, of Cadillac, died Dec. 12.
  • Gerald J. Kelly Jr., 88, of Cadillac, died Dec. 20.
  • Richard King, 94, of Manton, died Dec. 20.
  • Thomas H. Ulanski, 75, of Manton, died Dec. 21.

