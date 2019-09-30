EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.
CHARLEVOIX
- Curtis G. Ferber, 64, of Charlevoix, died Sept. 19.
- Juliane Greenwalt, 81, of Boyne City, died Sept. 20.
- Howard G. Stanek, 87, of East Jordan, died Sept. 21.
- Richard Dunsmore, 77, of Boyne City, died Sept. 24.
- Shelly D. Paramo, 59, of Charlevoix, died Sept. 26.
CHEBOYGAN
- Bonnie L. Zielinski, 73, of Mackinaw City, died Sept. 23.
- Michael D. Gleason Sr., 74, of Afton, died Sept. 24.
- Gertrude E. Miller, of Mackinaw City, died Sept. 25.
EMMET
- Jacqueline Backus, 72, of Harbor Springs, died Sept. 9.
- Joshua M. Beck, 27, of Levering, died Sept. 17.
- Sandra A. Snyder, 78, of Pellston, died Sept. 19.
- Arthur C. LaPpin, 93, of Alanson, died Sept. 20.
- Robert E. Kelley, 94, formerly of Petoskey, died Sept. 21; Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing.
GRAND TRAVERSE
- Renzon Azzano, 97, of Lindenhurst, Illinois, formerly of Traverse City, died Aug. 2.
- William J. Ballard Sr., 90, of Traverse City, died Aug. 25; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Candace S. Campbell, 53, formerly of Traverse City, died Sept. 15; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- John J. Flisnik, 78, of Traverse City, died Sept. 15; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- William V. Hewitt, 60, of Grawn, died Sept. 17; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Betty M. Borough, 93, of Traverse City, died Sept. 19; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Alfred F. Rice, 78, of Traverse City, died Sept. 21; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- William S. Strong, 63, of Williamsburg, died Sept. 22; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Calvin E. Baker, 67, of Traverse City, died Sept. 23; Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Gaylord.
- Florence Michael, 93, of Traverse City, died Sept. 25; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Kristin S. Rothgarber, 48, of Traverse City, died Sept. 26; Martinson Funeral Home, Traverse City.
KALKASKA
- William R. Phelps, 91, of Kalkaska, died Sept. 21; Wolfe-O’Neill Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
LEELANAU
- Renio E. Narva, 86, of Maple City, died Sept. 23; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Edward Galindo Sr., 77, of Maple City, died Sept. 25; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
MANISTEE
- Walter V. Jankowski, 78, of Kaleva, died Sept. 20; Terwilliger Funeral Home, Kaleva.
- Irene H. Sparks, 98, of Manistee, died Sept. 25.
MISSAUKEE
- David E. Lange, 80, of Lake City, died Sept. 20.
OTSEGO
- Charles G. Bliss, 87, of Vanderbilt, died Sept. 13.
- William M. Fury, 82, of Gaylord, died Sept. 21.
WEXFORD
- Gary L. Couturier, 77, of Buckley, died Aug. 28; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Marlin D. Larr, 77, of Manton, died Sept. 20.
- Linda M. Farley, 71, of Manton, died Sept. 21.
- Betty M. Stauffer, of Manton, died Sept. 22.
- Bonnie K. Johnson, 58, of Cadillac, died Sept. 23.
- Lawrence Lewis Jr., 57, of Mesick, died Sept. 23.
- Betty L. Porter, 88, of Harrietta, died Sept. 23.
- Norman C. Brown, 90, of Manton, died Sept. 25.
- Larry M. Cooley, 70, of Cadillac, died Sept. 26.
