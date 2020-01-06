EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.
ANTRIM
- Patricia A. Sanderson, of Antrim County, died Dec. 24; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Ashley M. Joseph, 22, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of Antrim County, died Dec. 28; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Darryl E. Chapman, 56, of Mancelona, died Dec. 31; Mortensen Funeral Home, Mancelona.
BENZIE
- Ralph E. Cozart, 58, of Frankfort, died Dec. 3; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Frankfort.
- Mabel A. Ance, 83, of Benzonia, died Dec. 23; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- Rellison G. Carmean, 88, of Beulah, died Dec. 27; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
- Victor E. Lonn, 82, of Thompsonville, died Dec. 30; Terwilliger Funeral Home, Kaleva.
GRAND TRAVERSE
- Jeanne Schubert, of Traverse City, died Dec. 20.
- Kevin C. Raney, 52, of Traverse City, died Dec. 23; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
- Dwight S. Coddington, 87, of Traverse City, died Dec. 26; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Richard D. VanderMey, of Old Mission, died Dec. 26; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Richard W. Allen, 86, of Traverse City, died Dec. 27; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Mary E. Bailey, 64, of Williamsburg, died Dec. 27; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Virginia J. Heebner, 85, of Traverse City, died Dec. 27; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Barbara L. Simone, 85, of Fife Lake, died Dec. 27; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Loriann Yung, of Traverse City, died Dec. 27.
- Jennifer L. Sheffer, 60, of Traverse City, died Dec. 28; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Laura S. Chouinard, of Traverse City, died Dec. 30; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Rachel B. Jones, of Traverse City, died Dec. 30; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Frederick M. Murphy, 73, of Chesaning, formerly of Traverse City, died Dec. 30; Misiuk Funeral Home, Chesaning.
- Marvin B. Wolf, of Traverse City, died Dec. 30; Mortensen Funeral Home, Central Lake.
- Charles T. Alexander, 57, of Grand Traverse County, died Dec. 31; Burkholder Family Funeral Home, McBain.
- Marilyn J. Shuert, 85, of Traverse City, died Dec. 31; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Elaina C. Campbell, 19, of Traverse City, died Jan. 1; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Allen K. Anderson, 88, of Williamsburg, died Jan. 2; Mortensen Funeral Home, Central Lake.
KALKASKA
- Brian D. Wittkop, 61, of Rapid City, died Dec. 22; Wolfe-O’Neill Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
LEELANAU
- Dorothy L. Stanow, 90, of Suttons Bay, died Dec. 30; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
MANISTEE
- Nathen S. Reed, 29, of Copemish, died Dec. 22; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Michael B. Eckhout, 76, of Arcadia, died Dec. 25; Herbert Funeral Home, Manistee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.