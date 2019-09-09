EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.

ANTRIM

  • John A. Boquist, of Elk Rapids, died Aug. 28; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Helen M. Nothstine, 83, of Mancelona, died Aug. 30.
  • Richard L. Smith, 84, of Elk Rapids, died Aug. 30; Mortensen Funeral Home, Central Lake.
  • Nancy L. Hanson, 80, of Alden, died Sept. 1.

BENZIE

  • Thomas W. Thomas, 76, of Elberta, died Aug. 11; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
  • Ardith M. Hughes, 99, of Frankfort, died Aug. 20; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
  • Larry E. Lawson, 73, of Maple City, died Aug. 29; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Joseph E. Stain, 81, of Benzonia, died Aug. 29; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
  • Joseph D. Miller, 48, of Beulah, died Sept. 1; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.

CHARLEVOIX

  • Delaney “Jodie” Givens, 69, of Charlevoix, died Aug. 30.
  • James Bellant, 80, of Boyne Falls, died Aug. 30.
  • Chris L. Kunkle, 66, of Charlevoix, died Aug. 30.
  • Bonnie “Elaine” Lockman, 65, of Boyne City, died Sept. 1.
  • Vera T. McKinnon, 97, of East Jordan, died Sept. 1.
  • Kris Weisler, 74, of East Jordan, died Sept. 3,

CHEBOYGAN

  • Mary A. Gale, 71, of Cheboygan and Mackinac Island, died Aug. 27.
  • Suzanne Darrow, 72, of Mackinaw City, died Aug. 28.
  • Duane A. Cronk, 67, of Cheboygan, died Sept. 2.
  • Gregg C. Kolaski, 62, of Cheboygan, died Sept. 4.
  • Vernon “Roy” Lenk, 92, of Cheboygan, died Sept. 5.
  • Gregory P. Phillips, 57, of Cheboygan, Sept. 5.

CRAWFORD

  • Rex P. Siglin, 81, of Grayling, died Aug. 29.

EMMET

  • Ethel T. Rose, 89, of Harbor Springs, died Aug. 25.

GRAND TRAVERSE

  • Douglas E. Tyler I, of Kalamazoo, formerly of Kingsley, died Jan. 10.
  • Walter W. Anderson, of Traverse City, died Aug. 4.
  • Richard C. Oster, of Traverse City, died Aug. 19.
  • Nancy McKay, 64, of Interlochen, died Aug. 21; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
  • Dale O. Perin, of Traverse City, died Aug. 24.
  • Geraldine R. Landless, 98, of Traverse City, died Aug. 25; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
  • Joyce M. McGregor, of Traverse City, died Aug. 27.
  • Carol A. Saylor, 77, of Fife Lake, died Aug. 28.
  • Leon F. Voice, 51, of Traverse City, died Aug. 28; Covell Funeral Home, Kingsley.
  • Nancy A. Ooley, 86, of Traverse City, died Aug. 29; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • June Gallivan, 79, of Williamsburg, died Aug. 31; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Rhina Gautier, 91, of Cedar, died Aug. 31.
  • Marlene A. Buck, 83, of Traverse City, died Sept. 1; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Lola E. Cosgrove, 101, of Traverse City, died Sept. 1; Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home, Battle Creek.
  • Jacquelyn J. Herzberg, 85, of Traverse City, died Sept. 1.
  • Rene E. Hoxie-Papineau, 62, of Traverse City, died Sept. 1; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
  • Andrea Cox, 77, of Grand Traverse County, died Sept. 4; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Mark R. Perry, 62, of Traverse City, died Sept. 5; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.

KALKASKA

  • Vera L. Santy, 79, of Kalkaska, died Aug. 28; Wolfe-O’Neill Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
  • Dale A. Lund, 85, of Kalkaska, died Aug. 30.
  • Carl W. Ball, 73, of Kalkaska, died Aug. 31; Wolfe-O’Neill Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
  • Dolores A. Wheat, 80, of Kalkaska, died Sept. 3; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
  • Virginia L. Lee, 85, of Rapid City, died Sept. 4; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.

LEELANAU

  • Steven “Seve” Grossnickle, 72, of Cedar, died Aug. 27; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.

MANISTEE

  • Leslie W. Griffus, 71, of Brethren, died Aug. 31.
  • Robin A. Pomeroy, 63, of Manistee, died Sept. 2.
  • James H. Stringham, 75, of Manistee, died Sept. 3.

MISSAUKEE

  • Stephen G. Hill, of McBain, died Sept. 2.

OTSEGO

  • Catherine Hendricks, 95, of Gaylord, died Aug. 29.
  • Eleanore Piller, 93, of Gaylord, died Aug. 30.
  • Floyd J. Prusakiewicz, 85, of Gaylord, died Aug. 29.

WEXFORD

  • Steven L. Anderson, 69, of Manton, died Aug. 10.
  • Douglas J. Bostick, 54, of Cadillac, died Aug. 28; Peterson Funeral Home, Cadillac.
  • Cheryl L. Belford, 67, of Manton, died Aug. 29.
  • Rodney C. Harris, 42, of Cadillac, died Aug. 30.
  • Laura A. Hatt, 49, of Cadillac, died Aug. 31.
  • Gladys M. Powers, 86, of Cadillac, died Sept. 1.

