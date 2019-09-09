EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.
ANTRIM
- John A. Boquist, of Elk Rapids, died Aug. 28; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Helen M. Nothstine, 83, of Mancelona, died Aug. 30.
- Richard L. Smith, 84, of Elk Rapids, died Aug. 30; Mortensen Funeral Home, Central Lake.
- Nancy L. Hanson, 80, of Alden, died Sept. 1.
BENZIE
- Thomas W. Thomas, 76, of Elberta, died Aug. 11; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- Ardith M. Hughes, 99, of Frankfort, died Aug. 20; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- Larry E. Lawson, 73, of Maple City, died Aug. 29; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Joseph E. Stain, 81, of Benzonia, died Aug. 29; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- Joseph D. Miller, 48, of Beulah, died Sept. 1; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
CHARLEVOIX
- Delaney “Jodie” Givens, 69, of Charlevoix, died Aug. 30.
- James Bellant, 80, of Boyne Falls, died Aug. 30.
- Chris L. Kunkle, 66, of Charlevoix, died Aug. 30.
- Bonnie “Elaine” Lockman, 65, of Boyne City, died Sept. 1.
- Vera T. McKinnon, 97, of East Jordan, died Sept. 1.
- Kris Weisler, 74, of East Jordan, died Sept. 3,
CHEBOYGAN
- Mary A. Gale, 71, of Cheboygan and Mackinac Island, died Aug. 27.
- Suzanne Darrow, 72, of Mackinaw City, died Aug. 28.
- Duane A. Cronk, 67, of Cheboygan, died Sept. 2.
- Gregg C. Kolaski, 62, of Cheboygan, died Sept. 4.
- Vernon “Roy” Lenk, 92, of Cheboygan, died Sept. 5.
- Gregory P. Phillips, 57, of Cheboygan, Sept. 5.
CRAWFORD
- Rex P. Siglin, 81, of Grayling, died Aug. 29.
EMMET
- Ethel T. Rose, 89, of Harbor Springs, died Aug. 25.
GRAND TRAVERSE
- Douglas E. Tyler I, of Kalamazoo, formerly of Kingsley, died Jan. 10.
- Walter W. Anderson, of Traverse City, died Aug. 4.
- Richard C. Oster, of Traverse City, died Aug. 19.
- Nancy McKay, 64, of Interlochen, died Aug. 21; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- Dale O. Perin, of Traverse City, died Aug. 24.
- Geraldine R. Landless, 98, of Traverse City, died Aug. 25; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- Joyce M. McGregor, of Traverse City, died Aug. 27.
- Carol A. Saylor, 77, of Fife Lake, died Aug. 28.
- Leon F. Voice, 51, of Traverse City, died Aug. 28; Covell Funeral Home, Kingsley.
- Nancy A. Ooley, 86, of Traverse City, died Aug. 29; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- June Gallivan, 79, of Williamsburg, died Aug. 31; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Rhina Gautier, 91, of Cedar, died Aug. 31.
- Marlene A. Buck, 83, of Traverse City, died Sept. 1; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Lola E. Cosgrove, 101, of Traverse City, died Sept. 1; Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home, Battle Creek.
- Jacquelyn J. Herzberg, 85, of Traverse City, died Sept. 1.
- Rene E. Hoxie-Papineau, 62, of Traverse City, died Sept. 1; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- Andrea Cox, 77, of Grand Traverse County, died Sept. 4; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Mark R. Perry, 62, of Traverse City, died Sept. 5; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
KALKASKA
- Vera L. Santy, 79, of Kalkaska, died Aug. 28; Wolfe-O’Neill Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
- Dale A. Lund, 85, of Kalkaska, died Aug. 30.
- Carl W. Ball, 73, of Kalkaska, died Aug. 31; Wolfe-O’Neill Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
- Dolores A. Wheat, 80, of Kalkaska, died Sept. 3; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
- Virginia L. Lee, 85, of Rapid City, died Sept. 4; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
LEELANAU
- Steven “Seve” Grossnickle, 72, of Cedar, died Aug. 27; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
MANISTEE
- Leslie W. Griffus, 71, of Brethren, died Aug. 31.
- Robin A. Pomeroy, 63, of Manistee, died Sept. 2.
- James H. Stringham, 75, of Manistee, died Sept. 3.
MISSAUKEE
- Stephen G. Hill, of McBain, died Sept. 2.
OTSEGO
- Catherine Hendricks, 95, of Gaylord, died Aug. 29.
- Eleanore Piller, 93, of Gaylord, died Aug. 30.
- Floyd J. Prusakiewicz, 85, of Gaylord, died Aug. 29.
WEXFORD
- Steven L. Anderson, 69, of Manton, died Aug. 10.
- Douglas J. Bostick, 54, of Cadillac, died Aug. 28; Peterson Funeral Home, Cadillac.
- Cheryl L. Belford, 67, of Manton, died Aug. 29.
- Rodney C. Harris, 42, of Cadillac, died Aug. 30.
- Laura A. Hatt, 49, of Cadillac, died Aug. 31.
- Gladys M. Powers, 86, of Cadillac, died Sept. 1.
