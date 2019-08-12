EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.
ANTRIM
- Roger G. Fendt, 81, of Kewadin, died July 31; Mortensen Funeral Home, Central Lake.
- Frank S. Oleniacz Jr., 80, of Echo Township, died Aug. 2.
- William L. Conway, 88, of Mancelona, died Aug. 7.
- Charles L. Hommel, 96, of Elk Rapids, died Aug. 7; Covell Funeral Home, Elk Rapids.
BENZIE
- Gertrude Burley, 92, formerly of Frankfort, died April 7; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- Larry F. Dobson, 73, of Benzonia, died Aug. 5; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- Betty J. Finout, 96, of Lake Ann, died Aug. 6; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
CHARLEVOIX
- Gloria J. Vorce, 87, of Charlevoix, died on Aug. 2.
- Leon R. Evans, 64, of East Jordan, died Aug. 3.
- Donald Karlskin, 71, of Boyne City, Aug. 4.
- Julie A. Wellman, 53, of Boyne City, died July 29.
- Carl O. Schlueter, 73, of Boyne City, died Aug. 7; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
CHEBOYGAN
- Gerald L. Bigelow, 83, of Wolverine, died July 28.
- Christopher J. Rider, 42, of Cheboygan, died Aug. 6.
- John F. Kurtz, 56, of Cheboygan, died Aug. 7.
- Ellen D. Land, 81, of Cheboygan, died Aug. 8.
EMMET
- John R. Dick, 89, of Petoskey, died Aug. 2.
- Jean A. Blumke, 68, of Alanson, died Aug. 4.
- Barbara Shawn, 71, of Petoskey, died Aug. 5.
- Adele K. Sjoberg, 100, of Petoskey, died Aug. 7.
GRAND TRAVERSE
- Daniel Trombley, of Traverse City, died June 20.
- MaryAnn Force, 89, of Traverse City, died July 6.
- Martha Z. Freeman, of Williamsburg, died July 22.
- Mariapalma Lewis, of Acme, died July 28; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Robert J. Pfeuffer III, 68, of Traverse City, died July 30; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Doris M. Tolle, 85, of Traverse City, died July 31; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Carol Zenas, 77, of Williamsburg, died July 31; Covell Funeral Home.
- Thomas A. Bartlett Jr., 43, of Kingsley, died Aug. 1.
- Melvern A. Crowder, 92, of Traverse City, died Aug. 2; Swartz Funeral Home, Flint.
- Arthur L. Covell, 100, of Kingsley, died Aug. 3; Covell Funeral Home, Kingsley.
- Alfonce Leppek, 84, of Traverse City, died Aug. 3; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Richard C. Plough, of Jenison, formerly of Traverse City, died Aug. 3.
- Marjorie J. Ray, 83, of Traverse City, died Aug. 3; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Walter Anderson, 91, of Traverse City, died Aug. 4; Neptune Society.
- Jim Houdek, 81, of Traverse City, died Aug. 4; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Mary H. Williams, of Traverse City, died Aug. 4; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Sherry L. Knapp-Young, 71, of Traverse City, died Aug. 5.
- Harold J. Uhl, of Traverse City, died Aug. 6.
- Doris M. Zaleski, 84, of Interlochen, died Aug. 6; Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, Beulah.
- Barbara L. Bratschi, 88, of Traverse City, died Aug. 7; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Kenneth E. Cope, 99, of Traverse City, died Aug. 7; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
LEELANAU
- Cameron B. Slater, 62, of Suttons Bay, died July 16.
- Mary A. Smith, 100, of Northport, died Aug. 2; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
- Melvin P. Schaub, 70, of Lake Leelanau, died Aug. 6; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
- Kenneth J. Priest, 77, of Lake Leelanau, died Aug. 7; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
MANISTEE
- Lorraine M. Feliczak, 94, of Manistee, died Aug. 1.
- Arthur F. Sippola, 83, of Pleasanton Township, died Aug. 6.
- Virginia M. Beldo, of Kaleva, died Aug. 8.
MISSAUKEE
- William L. Quint Sr., 80, of Lake City, died Aug. 2.
- Kristine A. Smreina, 77, of Lake City, died Aug. 3.
- Charles D. Vandenboss, 66, of Falmouth, died Aug. 3.
- Marian B. Zinger, 98, of Falmouth, died Aug. 3.
- Dorothy I. VanHaitsma, 88, of Lake City, died Aug. 4.
OTSEGO
- Leroy F. Fitzek, 87, of Gaylord, died July 31.
- Barry Jensen, 60, of Gaylord, died Aug. 1.
- Robert C. Schimantowski, 94, of Waters, died Aug. 1.
- Laura E. P. Huffman, 89, formerly of Gaylord, died Aug. 3.
WEXFORD
- Linda S. Rose, 65, of Cadillac, died July 21.
- Gloria J. Anderson, 90, of Cadillac, died July 22.
- Jesse R. Nelson Jr., 32, of Cadillac died Aug. 2.
- James J. Steed, 63, of Buckley, died Aug. 3; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Stanley W. Olmstead, 72, of Cadillac, died Aug. 4.
- Raymond J. Askwith, 82, of Cadillac, died Aug. 5.
- Sandra L. Bramer, 73, of Manton, died Aug. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.