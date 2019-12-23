EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.

ANTRIM

  • Wanda R. Conway, of Antrim County, died Dec. 12; Mortensen Funeral Home, Mancelona.

BENZIE

  • Helen M. Morgan, of Frankfort, died Dec. 13; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
  • Shirley M. Beaujean, 92, of Lake Ann, died Dec. 18; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.

CHARLEVOIX

  • David Kurchinski Sr., of Charlevoix, died Dec 7.
  • Helen Mary Anzell, 90, of Boyne City, died Dec. 17.
  • Susan R. Seneski, 76, of Cheboygan, died Dec. 17.
  • Robert W. Trost, 91, of Charlevoix, died Dec. 18.

CHEBOYGAN

  • Sharon Bonter, 76, of Mackinaw City, died Dec. 11.
  • Kristy Smeltzer, of Wolverine, died Dec. 13.
  • Hailey Hallenbeck, 24, of Wolverine, died Dec. 16.
  • Marjorie Thibeault, 72, of Cheboygan, died Dec. 16.
  • Jane E. Hagerman, 76,
  • of Burt Lake, died Dec.
  • 17.
  • Dennis Temple, 70, of Cheboygan, died Dec. 19.

CRAWFORD

  • Jeannie M. Whaley, 61, formerly of Grayling, died Dec. 16.

EMMET

  • Shannon Crawford-Gillian-Kilpatrick, 45, of Levering, died Dec. 11.
  • James Galmore Sr., 78, of Petoskey, died Dec. 12.
  • Marcella J. Keller, 83, of Cross Village, died Dec. 14.
  • June M. Broman, 91, of Petoskey, died Dec. 15.
  • Clarence “Rusty” Hughey III, 61, of Harbor Springs, died Dec. 16.
  • Joseph Klekotta, 89, of Petoskey died Dec. 17.
  • Arthur J. Grawey Jr., of Alanson, died Dec. 18.

GRAND TRAVERSE

  • Lillian Y. Clark, of Traverse City, died Nov. 1; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Margot H. Diehl, 85, of Traverse City, died Dec. 4; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Orval Center, 99, formerly of Traverse City, died Dec. 12.
  • Steven M. Hapner, 48, of Kingsley, died Dec. 12; Covell Funeral Home, Kingsley.
  • Jerry Inman, 82, of Kingsley, died Dec. 12.
  • Mildred I. Stark, of Traverse City, died Dec. 12; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • William B. Haskin, 86, of Fife Lake, died Dec. 13; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Bernetta McMillen, 86, of Grawn, died Dec. 14.
  • Evelyn Wanat, 100, of Traverse City, died Dec. 14; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Howard R. Broder, 82, of Traverse City, died Dec. 15; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Jimmy D. Wilson, 84, of Kingsley, died Dec. 15; Covell Funeral Home, Kingsley.
  • Jennie A. Lewis, 75, of Kingsley, died Dec. 16; Covell Funeral Home, Kingsley.
  • Cynthia O’Boyle, 96, of Traverse City, died Dec. 16; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Joseph D. Revnell, 62, of Interlochen, died Dec. 16.
  • Glen R. Chochrane, 95, of Traverse City, died Dec. 17; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Jeffrey L. Underwood, 59, of Traverse City, died Dec. 17; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Nancy J. Davis, 92, of Traverse City, died Dec. 18; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Nathan A. Moore, 40, of Williamsburg, died Dec. 20; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.

KALKASKA

  • Ella M. Barber, of Rapid City, died Dec. 13; Wolfe-O’Neill Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
  • James “Gumps” Amos, 78, of Kalkaska, died Dec. 15.
  • Paul W. Beaver, 81, of Kalkaska, died Dec. 16; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.

LEELANAU

  • Robert T. Anderson, 92, of Suttons Bay, died Dec. 13; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
  • Sandra R. Mitchell, 65, of Lake Leelanau, died Dec. 15; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
  • Shirley A. Winowiecki, 83, of Cedar, died Dec. 15; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Janet E. Musolf, 96, of Northport, died Dec. 19; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.

MANISTEE

  • Jean A. Ward, 74, of Manistee, died Dec. 16.

MISSAUKEE

  • Virginia M. Blaszak, 37, of Lake City, died Dec. 15.
  • Clarence Koetje, 89, of McBain, died Dec. 15.
  • Mary A. Pipoly, 82, of Lake City, died Dec. 15.

OTSEGO

  • Robert J. Kemp, 85, formerly of Gaylord, died Nov. 18.
  • Lana K. Breckow, 74, of Gaylord, died Dec. 13.
  • Brett A. Jensen, 53, of Elmira, died Dec. 16.

WEXFORD

  • Sharon L. Drill, 80, of Cadillac, died Dec. 1.
  • Paul D. Riplow, 62, of Limestone, Tennessee, formerly of Cadillac, died Dec. 5.
  • Joseph J. Piotrowski, 75, of Cadillac, died Dec. 12.
  • Diane K. Siddall, 70, of Manton, died Dec. 12.
  • Doyle W. Mitchell, 91, of Cadillac, died Dec. 15.
  • Michael Ray Joynt, 61, formerly of Cadillac, died Dec. 17.
  • Terry D. Nelson, 74, of Manton, died Dec. 18.
  • Patricia R. Sjogren, 90, of Cadillac, died Dec. 19; Peterson Funeral Home, Cadillac.

