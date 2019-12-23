EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.
ANTRIM
- Wanda R. Conway, of Antrim County, died Dec. 12; Mortensen Funeral Home, Mancelona.
BENZIE
- Helen M. Morgan, of Frankfort, died Dec. 13; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- Shirley M. Beaujean, 92, of Lake Ann, died Dec. 18; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
CHARLEVOIX
- David Kurchinski Sr., of Charlevoix, died Dec 7.
- Helen Mary Anzell, 90, of Boyne City, died Dec. 17.
- Robert W. Trost, 91, of Charlevoix, died Dec. 18.
CHEBOYGAN
- Sharon Bonter, 76, of Mackinaw City, died Dec. 11.
- Kristy Smeltzer, of Wolverine, died Dec. 13.
- Hailey Hallenbeck, 24, of Wolverine, died Dec. 16.
- Marjorie Thibeault, 72, of Cheboygan, died Dec. 16.
- Jane E. Hagerman, 76,
- of Burt Lake, died Dec.
- 17.
- Dennis Temple, 70, of Cheboygan, died Dec. 19.
CRAWFORD
- Jeannie M. Whaley, 61, formerly of Grayling, died Dec. 16.
EMMET
- Shannon Crawford-Gillian-Kilpatrick, 45, of Levering, died Dec. 11.
- James Galmore Sr., 78, of Petoskey, died Dec. 12.
- Marcella J. Keller, 83, of Cross Village, died Dec. 14.
- June M. Broman, 91, of Petoskey, died Dec. 15.
- Clarence “Rusty” Hughey III, 61, of Harbor Springs, died Dec. 16.
- Joseph Klekotta, 89, of Petoskey died Dec. 17.
- Arthur J. Grawey Jr., of Alanson, died Dec. 18.
GRAND TRAVERSE
- Lillian Y. Clark, of Traverse City, died Nov. 1; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Margot H. Diehl, 85, of Traverse City, died Dec. 4; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Orval Center, 99, formerly of Traverse City, died Dec. 12.
- Steven M. Hapner, 48, of Kingsley, died Dec. 12; Covell Funeral Home, Kingsley.
- Jerry Inman, 82, of Kingsley, died Dec. 12.
- Mildred I. Stark, of Traverse City, died Dec. 12; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- William B. Haskin, 86, of Fife Lake, died Dec. 13; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Bernetta McMillen, 86, of Grawn, died Dec. 14.
- Evelyn Wanat, 100, of Traverse City, died Dec. 14; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Howard R. Broder, 82, of Traverse City, died Dec. 15; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Jimmy D. Wilson, 84, of Kingsley, died Dec. 15; Covell Funeral Home, Kingsley.
- Jennie A. Lewis, 75, of Kingsley, died Dec. 16; Covell Funeral Home, Kingsley.
- Cynthia O’Boyle, 96, of Traverse City, died Dec. 16; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Joseph D. Revnell, 62, of Interlochen, died Dec. 16.
- Glen R. Chochrane, 95, of Traverse City, died Dec. 17; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Jeffrey L. Underwood, 59, of Traverse City, died Dec. 17; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Nancy J. Davis, 92, of Traverse City, died Dec. 18; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Nathan A. Moore, 40, of Williamsburg, died Dec. 20; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
KALKASKA
- Ella M. Barber, of Rapid City, died Dec. 13; Wolfe-O’Neill Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
- James “Gumps” Amos, 78, of Kalkaska, died Dec. 15.
- Paul W. Beaver, 81, of Kalkaska, died Dec. 16; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
LEELANAU
- Robert T. Anderson, 92, of Suttons Bay, died Dec. 13; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
- Sandra R. Mitchell, 65, of Lake Leelanau, died Dec. 15; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
- Shirley A. Winowiecki, 83, of Cedar, died Dec. 15; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Janet E. Musolf, 96, of Northport, died Dec. 19; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
MANISTEE
- Jean A. Ward, 74, of Manistee, died Dec. 16.
MISSAUKEE
- Virginia M. Blaszak, 37, of Lake City, died Dec. 15.
- Clarence Koetje, 89, of McBain, died Dec. 15.
- Mary A. Pipoly, 82, of Lake City, died Dec. 15.
OTSEGO
- Robert J. Kemp, 85, formerly of Gaylord, died Nov. 18.
- Lana K. Breckow, 74, of Gaylord, died Dec. 13.
- Brett A. Jensen, 53, of Elmira, died Dec. 16.
WEXFORD
- Sharon L. Drill, 80, of Cadillac, died Dec. 1.
- Paul D. Riplow, 62, of Limestone, Tennessee, formerly of Cadillac, died Dec. 5.
- Joseph J. Piotrowski, 75, of Cadillac, died Dec. 12.
- Diane K. Siddall, 70, of Manton, died Dec. 12.
- Doyle W. Mitchell, 91, of Cadillac, died Dec. 15.
- Michael Ray Joynt, 61, formerly of Cadillac, died Dec. 17.
- Terry D. Nelson, 74, of Manton, died Dec. 18.
- Patricia R. Sjogren, 90, of Cadillac, died Dec. 19; Peterson Funeral Home, Cadillac.
