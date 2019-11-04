- EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.
ANTRIM
- Jerry L. Dawson, 87, of Eastport, died Oct. 25; Mortensen Funeral Home, Central Lake.
- Rodger Hibbard, 62, of Central Lake, died Oct. 27.
BENZIE
- Norman B. Nelson, 93, of Honor, died Oct. 29; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
CHARLEVOIX
- Mary L. Morris, 81, of East Jordan, died Oct. 22.
- Thomas L. Drenth, 71, of Lowell, formerly of East Jordan, died Oct. 26; Roth-Gerst Chapel, Lowell.
- Patricia A. Zitka, 87, of East Jordan, died Oct. 26.
CHEBOYGAN
- Jeffrey M. LaBerge, 57, of Cheboygan, died Oct. 12.
- Lawrence W. Hull, 80, of Cheboygan, died Oct. 23.
- Rosemary Fisher, of Indian River, died Oct. 25.
- John R. LaVeque, 91, of Cheboygan, died Oct. 26.
- Lauretta M. Woollard, 92, of Cheboygan, died Oct.26.
- Ronald Weller, of Cheboygan, died Oct. 27.
EMMET
- Ruth Chamberlain, 92, of Petoskey, died Oct. 28.
GRAND
TRAVERSE
- Carole J. Simon, 67, of Traverse City, died Oct. 6; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Sue E. Loomis, 88, of Traverse City, died Oct. 7; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- James R. Longcore, 84, of Traverse City, died Oct. 10; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Jeanne T. Fedorinchik, 97, of Traverse City, died Oct. 16; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Elizabeth L. Winchell, 96, of Traverse City, died Oct. 22; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Frances Baker, 91, of Traverse City, died Oct. 24; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Charles C. Webber, 84, of Traverse City, died Oct. 24; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Deborah M. Marois, 63, of Traverse City, died Oct. 25; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Karon Anderson, of Traverse City, died Oct. 26; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Betty J. Fleis, 92, of Traverse City, died Oct. 26; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Derald W. Stanton, 81, of Traverse City, died Oct. 26; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Kay L. Ance, 82, of Traverse City, died Oct. 30; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
KALKASKA
- Frances H. Garrock, 75, of Kalkaska, died Oct. 24; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
- Bradley D. Childs, of Rapid City and Austin, Texas, died Oct. 27.
LEELANAU
- William Byrnes, 77, of Maple City, died Oct. 27; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Richard Lippert, 79, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Lake Leelanau, died Oct. 28; T.P. White Funeral Home, Cincinnati, Ohio.
- John A. Sommer III, of Empire, died Oct. 28; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Arthur W. Schaub, 93, of Cedar, died Oct. 30; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
- Proxes Garvin, 84, of Maple City, died Oct. 31; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
MANISTEE
- James E. Kimball, 71, of Onekama, died Oct. 21.
- Michael L. Palmbos, 43, of Wellston, died Oct. 28.
- Agnes S. Schimke, 96, of Onekama, died Oct. 28.
MISSAUKEE
- Richard J. Scheanwald, 94, of McBain passed, died Oct. 20.
- Kay E. Johnson, 82, of Bear Lake, died Oct. 23.
- Donald E. Burkholder, 92, of Lake City, died Oct. 24.
- Peter B. Skraba, 86, of Lake City, died Oct. 25.
- Kathy A. Wilkins, 65, of Moorestown, died Oct. 27.
WEXFORD
- Jack O. Fountain, 85, of Cadillac, died Oct. 18.
- Everett A. Rowe, 83, of Manton, died Oct. 26.
- Ralph E. Welliver, 85, of Cadillac, died Oct. 26.
