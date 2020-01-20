EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.
ANTRIM
- Walter L. Walker, 87, of Williamsburg, died Dec. 31, 2019.
- Robert C. Charlton Sr., 93, of Central Lake, died Jan. 15; Mortensen Funeral Home, Central Lake.
BENZIE
- Zilda Ann Jackson, 80, of Benzonia, died Jan. 14; Clark Funeral Chapel, Sarasota, Florida.
GRAND TRAVERSE
- Patrick “Rick” W. Slagal, 68, of Key West, Florida, formerly of Traverse City, died Nov. 29, 2019.
- Beverly T. Lockridge, of Weeki Wachee, Florida, formerly of Traverse City, died Jan. 5.
- Joseph V. Schott II, 93, of Williamsburg, died Jan. 9; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Delphine A Kowalske, 91, of Traverse City, died Jan. 10; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Wilma I. Schwind, 93, of Traverse City, died Jan. 10; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Kirk Hornburg, 56, of Traverse City, died Jan. 11; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Edwin S. Hughes, 82, of Traverse City, died Jan. 11; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Elaine V. Lampton, 93, of Traverse City, died Jan. 11; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Douglas G. Lutz, 78, of Traverse City, died Jan. 12; Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home, Franklin, Indiana.
- Jon E. Cooley, 70, of Williamsburg, died Jan. 13; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Rita E. Gillis, 77, of Traverse City, died Jan.13; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Robert B. Guyot, 94, of Traverse City, died Jan. 13; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Richard F. Tafelsky, 74, of Traverse City, died Jan. 13; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Opal R. VanArsdale, 89, of Springfield, Tennessee, formerly of Traverse City, died Jan. 13; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Jennette F. Clements, 87, of Dunwoody, Georgia, formerly of Traverse City, died Jan. 14, Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta, Georgia.
- Thomas Schmuckal, 78, of Traverse City, died Jan. 14; Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- John W. Adle, 78, of Traverse City, died Jan. 16; Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
KALKASKA
- Dennis J. Farmer Sr.,64, of Everett, Washington, formerly of Rapid City, died Jan. 2.
- Royce D. Thomas, of Kalkaska, died Jan. 9; Wolfe O’Neill Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
- Mark Korson, of Traverse City, died Jan. 11; Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kalkaska.
LEELANAU
- Alice Belle Johnson Thornton, 91, of Suttons Bay, died Jan. 4.
- Ella M. Brown, 90, of Leland, died Jan. 12; Martinson Funeral Home of Suttons Bay.
- Barbara A. Sander, 84, of Worcester, Massachusetts, formerly of Glen Arbor, died Jan. 12; Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, Worcester, Massachusetts.
- Wanda J. Paruch, 87, of Cedar, died Jan. 12; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
MANISTEE
Thomas J. Swanson, 86, of Copemish, died Jan. 15; Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, Beulah.
