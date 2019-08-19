EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.
ANTRIM
- Marty Janisse, 47, of Elk Rapids, died Aug. 16; Mortensen Funeral Home, Central Lake.
BENZIE
- Jeannette M. Donlin, of Frankfort, died Aug. 8.
- Violet K. Clarmont, 82, of Honor, died Aug. 11.
- Robert Campbell, of Frankfort, died Aug. 12; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- Daniel M. Hansen, 54, of Benzonia, died Aug. 12; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
CHARLEVOIX
- Carl O. Schlueter, 73, of Boyne City, died Aug. 7; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Christopher W. Georgi, 68, of Charlevoix, died Aug. 11.
CRAWFORD
- Colleen L. Cox, 49, of Grayling, died Aug. 11.
- James E. Lawless, 77, of Grayling, died Aug. 11.
EMMET
- Marit J. E. Dorsey Vogel, 92, formerly of Harbor Springs, died June 16.
GRAND TRAVERSE
- Barbara S. Walker, 65, of Grawn, died March 22; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- O.B. Widener, of Kingsley, died July 10.
- Larry Stephenson, 83, of Traverse City, died July 23; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Diame N. Hansen, of Traverse City, died July 24; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Harvey P. Schroeder, 81, of Traverse City, died Aug. 8; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Maxine M. Coates, 86, of Traverse City, died Aug. 9; Mortensen Funeral Home, Bellaire.
- Richard Ranville, 65, of Traverse City, died Aug. 9; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Jean E. Ahart, of Traverse City, died Aug. 11; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Orra L. Bovee, of Traverse City, died Aug. 12.
- Don Reynolds, 84, of Traverse City, died Aug. 12; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Laura M. Rhodes, 83, of Interlochen, died Aug. 12; Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, Beulah.
- Barbara A. Tosi, 79, of Traverse City, died Aug. 12.
- Doneva M. Johnson, 91, of Grawn, died Aug. 13; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- John M. Kelly Jr., 86, of Traverse City, died Aug. 12; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
- Sally J. Sageman, formerly of Traverse City, died Aug. 13; Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home, Cadillac.
- Frank M. Wheeler, 74, of Traverse City, died Aug. 14; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Gerald C. Dennis Sr., 89, of Traverse City, died Aug. 15; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
KALKASKA
- Danny T. Demars, 62, of Rapid City, died Aug. 4; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
LEELANAU
- Karen M. Belanger, 67, of Lake Leelanau, died Aug. 8; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Julius L. Bugai Jr., 79, of Cedar, died Aug. 10; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Larry E. Glass, 84, of Leland, died Aug. 12; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
MANISTEE
- Virginia M. Beldo, of Kaleva, died Aug. 8.
- Geraldine J. Sandell, 98, of Brethren, died Aug. 9.
- Karen M. Ray, of Onekama, died Aug. 10.
MISSAUKEE
- Mary E. Todd, 95, of Jennings, died July 7.
OTSEGO
- Michael A. Kucka Sr., 66, of Gaylord, died Aug. 7.
WEXFORD
- Margaret E. Dowell, 78, of Mesick, died Aug. 8.
- Thristian D. R. Hall, 21, of Mesick, died Aug. 9.
- Betty A. Johnson, 91, of Cadillac, died Aug. 9.
