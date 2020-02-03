EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.
ANTRIM
- Gertrude L. Brookins, 89, of Central Lake, died Jan. 25.
- Arthur M. Lemerand Jr., 79, of Mancelona, died Jan. 28.
- Daniel W. Turner, 70, of Bellaire, died Jan. 28.
- Helen D. Salveta, 89, of Elk Rapids, died Jan. 30; Covell Funeral Home, Elk Rapids.
BENZIE
- Kim E. Gettings, 65, of Honor, died Jan. 20; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- John G. Hlavac, 83, of Honor, died Jan. 27.
- Linda S. Wade, 66, of Beulah, died Jan. 28; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
CHARLEVOIX
- Barbara E. Lundholm, 75, of Charlevoix, died Jan. 25.
- Randy J. Fiel, 61, of Boyne City, died Jan. 27.
CHEBOYGAN
- Adam W. Cripps, 38, of Cheboygan, died Jan. 20.
CRAWFORD
- Richard L. Williams, 85, of Maple Forest Township, died Jan. 24.
EMMET
- J. Frank “Red” Wilson Jr., 90, of Harbor Springs, died Jan. 23.
- Kathleen L. McGeath, 61, of Petoskey, died Jan. 24.
- Richard C. Gasco, 37, of Alanson, died Jan. 25.
- Ruth A. “Frankie” Arsenault, 68, of Alanson, died Jan. 26.
- William J.R. Kalbfleisch, 81, of Petoskey, died Jan. 26.
GRAND TRAVERSE
- Sharon L. Andersen, of Traverse City, died; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Harry “John” L. Cribbs, 96, of Traverse City, died Dec. 29, 2019; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Linda Goldberg, 79, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Traverse City, died Jan. 17; Fuller Funeral Home, Naples, Florida.
- Nathan N. Groenevelt, 26, of Grawn, died Jan. 14; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- William J. Casier, 87, of Traverse City, died Jan. 23; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Gary W. Wilkins, 65, of Traverse City, died Jan 24; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
- Mary A. J. Sych, 86, of Traverse City, died Jan. 25, Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Traverse City.
- Katherine J. Alicki, or Traverse City, died Jan. 26; Heritage Life Story Funeral Home, Van Strien Creston Chapel, Grand Rapids.
- Edwin K. Bishop, 90, of Acme, died Jan. 26; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Catherine S. Hamilton, 80, of Traverse City, died Jan. 26; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Clara B. McManus, 89, of Traverse City, died Jan. 27; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Gordon L. Wheeler, 94, of Mayfield, died Jan. 27; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Linda Lou Goodney, 78, of Traverse City, died Jan. 28; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Larry L. Hyliard, 80, of Traverse City, died Jan. 28; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Paul G. Moran, 88, of Traverse City, died Jan. 29; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Robert N. Peavler, 82, of Traverse City, died Jan. 30; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Floyd W. Thayer, 84, of Interlochen, died Jan. 30; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
KALKASKA
- Peggy Gerring, 97, of South Boardman, died Jan. 24; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
- Louis W. Hayward, 88, of South Boardman, died Jan. 26.
MISSAUKEE
- Eldora L. Outman, 97, of Lake City, died Jan. 27.
- Gardner E. Vanderstow, 91, of Lake City, died Jan. 29.
OTSEGO
- Marci S. Sutter, 59, of Greeley, died Jan. 6.
- David J. Mielke, 61, of Cadillac, died Jan. 20.
- Darlene K. Sitkewicz, 72, of Gaylord, died Jan. 24.
- Darrell A. Slagle, 82, of Vanderbilt, died Jan. 26.
- Dorothy J. George, 90, of Cadillac, died Jan. 27.
WEXFORD
Jona J. Seeley, 45, of Cadillac, died Jan. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.