EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.

ANTRIM

  • Gertrude L. Brookins, 89, of Central Lake, died Jan. 25.
  • Arthur M. Lemerand Jr., 79, of Mancelona, died Jan. 28.
  • Daniel W. Turner, 70, of Bellaire, died Jan. 28.
  • Helen D. Salveta, 89, of Elk Rapids, died Jan. 30; Covell Funeral Home, Elk Rapids.

BENZIE

  • Kim E. Gettings, 65, of Honor, died Jan. 20; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
  • John G. Hlavac, 83, of Honor, died Jan. 27.
  • Linda S. Wade, 66, of Beulah, died Jan. 28; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.

CHARLEVOIX

  • Barbara E. Lundholm, 75, of Charlevoix, died Jan. 25.
  • Randy J. Fiel, 61, of Boyne City, died Jan. 27.

CHEBOYGAN

  • Adam W. Cripps, 38, of Cheboygan, died Jan. 20.

CRAWFORD

  • Richard L. Williams, 85, of Maple Forest Township, died Jan. 24.

EMMET

  • J. Frank “Red” Wilson Jr., 90, of Harbor Springs, died Jan. 23.
  • Kathleen L. McGeath, 61, of Petoskey, died Jan. 24.
  • Richard C. Gasco, 37, of Alanson, died Jan. 25.
  • Ruth A. “Frankie” Arsenault, 68, of Alanson, died Jan. 26.
  • William J.R. Kalbfleisch, 81, of Petoskey, died Jan. 26.

GRAND TRAVERSE

  • Sharon L. Andersen, of Traverse City, died; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Harry “John” L. Cribbs, 96, of Traverse City, died Dec. 29, 2019; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Linda Goldberg, 79, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Traverse City, died Jan. 17; Fuller Funeral Home, Naples, Florida.
  • Nathan N. Groenevelt, 26, of Grawn, died Jan. 14; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
  • William J. Casier, 87, of Traverse City, died Jan. 23; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Gary W. Wilkins, 65, of Traverse City, died Jan 24; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
  • Mary A. J. Sych, 86, of Traverse City, died Jan. 25, Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Traverse City.
  • Katherine J. Alicki, or Traverse City, died Jan. 26; Heritage Life Story Funeral Home, Van Strien Creston Chapel, Grand Rapids.
  • Edwin K. Bishop, 90, of Acme, died Jan. 26; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Catherine S. Hamilton, 80, of Traverse City, died Jan. 26; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Clara B. McManus, 89, of Traverse City, died Jan. 27; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Gordon L. Wheeler, 94, of Mayfield, died Jan. 27; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Linda Lou Goodney, 78, of Traverse City, died Jan. 28; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Larry L. Hyliard, 80, of Traverse City, died Jan. 28; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Paul G. Moran, 88, of Traverse City, died Jan. 29; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Robert N. Peavler, 82, of Traverse City, died Jan. 30; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Floyd W. Thayer, 84, of Interlochen, died Jan. 30; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.

KALKASKA

  • Peggy Gerring, 97, of South Boardman, died Jan. 24; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
  • Louis W. Hayward, 88, of South Boardman, died Jan. 26.

MISSAUKEE

  • Eldora L. Outman, 97, of Lake City, died Jan. 27.
  • Gardner E. Vanderstow, 91, of Lake City, died Jan. 29.

OTSEGO

  • Marci S. Sutter, 59, of Greeley, died Jan. 6.
  • David J. Mielke, 61, of Cadillac, died Jan. 20.
  • Darlene K. Sitkewicz, 72, of Gaylord, died Jan. 24.
  • Darrell A. Slagle, 82, of Vanderbilt, died Jan. 26.
  • Dorothy J. George, 90, of Cadillac, died Jan. 27.

WEXFORD

Jona J. Seeley, 45, of Cadillac, died Jan. 28.

Tags

Recommended for you