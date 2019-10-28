  • EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.

ANTRIM

  • Mary P. Ault, 77, of Alden, died Oct. 16; Mortensen Funeral Home, Bellaire.
  • Stanley B. Holzhauer, 94, of Elk Rapids, died Oct. 16; Covell Funeral Home, Elk Rapids.
  • Eva B. Jerome, 92, of Alba, died Oct. 19.

BENZIE

  • Fredrick A. Hough, of Beulah, died Oct. 22; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.

CHARLEVOIX

  • Peter Knysz Jr., 56, of Boyne City, died Oct. 9.
  • Emily Firman, 37, of East Jordan, died Oct. 19.
  • Lois M. Rose, 81, of Boyne City, died Oct. 21.
  • Mary L. Morris, 81, of East Jordan, died Oct. 22.

CHEBOYGAN

  • Maribeth D. Duffiney, 72, of Cheboygan, died Oct. 15.
  • Agnes L. Blaskowski, 89, of Cheboygan, died Oct. 16.
  • Daniel A. Berden, 59, of Cheboygan, died Oct. 18.
  • Marilyn F. Cole, 90, of Mackinaw City, died Oct. 19.
  • Richard R. Valot, 85, of Cheboygan, died Oct. 20.
  • Doris A. Bedell Buxton, 85, of Cheboygan, died Oct. 22.
  • Lawrence Hull, 80, of Cheboygan, died Oct. 23.

CRAWFORD

  • Margaret “Evie” L. Mead, 66, of Grayling, died Oct. 16.
  • Robert F. Boardman, 64, of Grayling, died Oct. 18.
  • Cynthia M. Jones, 66, of Grayling, died Oct. 18.

EMMET

  • Elmer D. Bradford, 80, of Alanson, died Oct. 6.
  • Jan Smith, of Petoskey, died Oct. 24.

GRAND TRAVERSE

  • James R. Longcore, 84, of Traverse City, died Oct. 10; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Wanda T. Martineau, 104, of Traverse City, died Oct. 14; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Cynthia A. Turner, of Traverse City, died Oct. 16; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Donald L. Gross, 68, of Interlochen, died Oct. 18; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Beatrice Erickson, 86, of Traverse City, died Oct. 19; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Kenneth J. Hinton, 62, formerly of Kingsley, died Oct. 19; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
  • Susan K. Girard, 77, of Traverse City, died Oct. 20; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Paul J. Nepote, 74, of Traverse City, died Oct. 20.
  • Phyllis H. Johnson, 81, of Williamsburg, died Oct. 21; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Sonja McGettrick, 82, of Midland, formerly of Traverse City, died Oct. 21.
  • Roger A. Hopee-Bontemps, 76, of Interlochen, died Oct. 22; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
  • Arlene R. Wiles, 79, formerly of Traverse City, died Oct. 22; Stroo Funeral Home, Grand Rapids.
  • Elizabeth L. Winchell, 96, of Traverse City, died Oct. 22; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Robert J. Gibbs, 101, of Traverse City, died Oct. 23; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.

KALKASKA

  • Elaine D. Goen, of Rapid City, died Oct. 21.
  • Frances H. Garrock, 75, of Kalkaska, died Oct. 24; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.

LEELANAU

  • Victor J. Kalchik, 88, of Lake Leelanau, died Sept. 13; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
  • June Atkinson, 96, of Leland, died Sept. 27.
  • Marilyn Garton, 82, of Suttons Bay, died Oct. 18; Crandell Funeral Home, Fremont.

MANISTEE

  • John J. McGregor Jr., 68, of Bear Lake, died Sept. 23; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
  • Larry K. Osborne, 64, of Copemish, died Oct. 18; Terwilliger Funeral Home, Kaleva.
  • Robert J. Stanley, 86, of Manistee, died Oct. 20.
  • Kay E. Johnson, 82, of Bear Lake, died Oct. 23.

MISSAUKEE

  • Mike D. Roberts, 62, of Lake City, died Oct. 20.
  • Richard J. Scheanwald, 94, of McBain, died Oct. 20.
  • Reba Reynolds, 96, of Lake City, died Oct. 23.

OTSEGO

  • Orrilla E. Cave, 93, of Gaylord, died Oct. 16.
  • Earl L. Henry, 84, of Elmira, died Oct. 18.
  • Gary J. Kimberly, 86, of Gaylord, died Oct. 18.
  • Michael E. Peplinski, 64, of Gaylord, died Oct. 20.
  • Krista J. Mose, 43, of Gaylord, died Oct. 22.

WEXFORD

  • Richard E. Deuell,94, of Cadillac, died Oct. 11.
  • Kenneth A. Soper Sr., 62, of Mesick, died Oct. 17.
  • Jack O. Fountain, 85, of Cadillac, died Oct. 18.
  • Carol J. Bosma, 83, of Cadillac, died Oct. 19.
  • Raymond N. Roberts, 74, of Cadillac, died Oct. 20.
  • Mary A. Clark, 50, of Manton, died Oct. 23.

