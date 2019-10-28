- EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.
ANTRIM
- Mary P. Ault, 77, of Alden, died Oct. 16; Mortensen Funeral Home, Bellaire.
- Stanley B. Holzhauer, 94, of Elk Rapids, died Oct. 16; Covell Funeral Home, Elk Rapids.
- Eva B. Jerome, 92, of Alba, died Oct. 19.
BENZIE
- Fredrick A. Hough, of Beulah, died Oct. 22; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
CHARLEVOIX
- Peter Knysz Jr., 56, of Boyne City, died Oct. 9.
- Emily Firman, 37, of East Jordan, died Oct. 19.
- Lois M. Rose, 81, of Boyne City, died Oct. 21.
- Mary L. Morris, 81, of East Jordan, died Oct. 22.
CHEBOYGAN
- Maribeth D. Duffiney, 72, of Cheboygan, died Oct. 15.
- Agnes L. Blaskowski, 89, of Cheboygan, died Oct. 16.
- Daniel A. Berden, 59, of Cheboygan, died Oct. 18.
- Marilyn F. Cole, 90, of Mackinaw City, died Oct. 19.
- Richard R. Valot, 85, of Cheboygan, died Oct. 20.
- Doris A. Bedell Buxton, 85, of Cheboygan, died Oct. 22.
- Lawrence Hull, 80, of Cheboygan, died Oct. 23.
CRAWFORD
- Margaret “Evie” L. Mead, 66, of Grayling, died Oct. 16.
- Robert F. Boardman, 64, of Grayling, died Oct. 18.
- Cynthia M. Jones, 66, of Grayling, died Oct. 18.
EMMET
- Elmer D. Bradford, 80, of Alanson, died Oct. 6.
- Jan Smith, of Petoskey, died Oct. 24.
GRAND TRAVERSE
- James R. Longcore, 84, of Traverse City, died Oct. 10; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Wanda T. Martineau, 104, of Traverse City, died Oct. 14; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Cynthia A. Turner, of Traverse City, died Oct. 16; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Donald L. Gross, 68, of Interlochen, died Oct. 18; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Beatrice Erickson, 86, of Traverse City, died Oct. 19; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Kenneth J. Hinton, 62, formerly of Kingsley, died Oct. 19; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
- Susan K. Girard, 77, of Traverse City, died Oct. 20; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Paul J. Nepote, 74, of Traverse City, died Oct. 20.
- Phyllis H. Johnson, 81, of Williamsburg, died Oct. 21; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Sonja McGettrick, 82, of Midland, formerly of Traverse City, died Oct. 21.
- Roger A. Hopee-Bontemps, 76, of Interlochen, died Oct. 22; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- Arlene R. Wiles, 79, formerly of Traverse City, died Oct. 22; Stroo Funeral Home, Grand Rapids.
- Elizabeth L. Winchell, 96, of Traverse City, died Oct. 22; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Robert J. Gibbs, 101, of Traverse City, died Oct. 23; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
KALKASKA
- Elaine D. Goen, of Rapid City, died Oct. 21.
- Frances H. Garrock, 75, of Kalkaska, died Oct. 24; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
LEELANAU
- Victor J. Kalchik, 88, of Lake Leelanau, died Sept. 13; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
- June Atkinson, 96, of Leland, died Sept. 27.
- Marilyn Garton, 82, of Suttons Bay, died Oct. 18; Crandell Funeral Home, Fremont.
MANISTEE
- John J. McGregor Jr., 68, of Bear Lake, died Sept. 23; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- Larry K. Osborne, 64, of Copemish, died Oct. 18; Terwilliger Funeral Home, Kaleva.
- Robert J. Stanley, 86, of Manistee, died Oct. 20.
- Kay E. Johnson, 82, of Bear Lake, died Oct. 23.
MISSAUKEE
- Mike D. Roberts, 62, of Lake City, died Oct. 20.
- Richard J. Scheanwald, 94, of McBain, died Oct. 20.
- Reba Reynolds, 96, of Lake City, died Oct. 23.
OTSEGO
- Orrilla E. Cave, 93, of Gaylord, died Oct. 16.
- Earl L. Henry, 84, of Elmira, died Oct. 18.
- Gary J. Kimberly, 86, of Gaylord, died Oct. 18.
- Michael E. Peplinski, 64, of Gaylord, died Oct. 20.
- Krista J. Mose, 43, of Gaylord, died Oct. 22.
WEXFORD
- Richard E. Deuell,94, of Cadillac, died Oct. 11.
- Kenneth A. Soper Sr., 62, of Mesick, died Oct. 17.
- Jack O. Fountain, 85, of Cadillac, died Oct. 18.
- Carol J. Bosma, 83, of Cadillac, died Oct. 19.
- Raymond N. Roberts, 74, of Cadillac, died Oct. 20.
- Mary A. Clark, 50, of Manton, died Oct. 23.
