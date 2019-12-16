EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.

BENZIE

  • Sharron S. Davy, 78, of Frankfort, died Dec. 5; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
  • James E. Parsons, 80, of Thompsonville, died Dec. 6.

GRAND TRAVERSE

  • Patrick Tobin, 81, of Traverse City, died Sept. 27.
  • Eduard Muracheb, 51, of Traverse City, died in November; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Mona L. Cameron, 89, formerly of Traverse City, died Nov. 26; Schellhaas Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bakerstown, Pennsylvania.
  • John A. Haskin, 73, of Traverse City, died Nov. 28.
  • Stetson R. Stephenson, 32, of Traverse City, died Nov. 28; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Susan K. Cook, 71, of Traverse City, died Dec. 4; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Lois J. Waulkazoo, 78, of Interlochen, died Dec. 4; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
  • Beatrice Koehler, 83, of Traverse City, died Dec. 6; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Ann L. Simmons, 95, formerly of Traverse City, died Dec. 6; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Ann Skory, 82, of Traverse City, died Dec. 6; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Elayne J. Cox, 92, of Traverse City, died Dec. 7; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Dennis E. Mull, of Williamsburg, died Dec. 7; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • John Clark, 52, of Traverse City, died Dec. 9; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Mudgett, Karen A., 77, of Traverse City, died Dec. 9; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Patricia M. Shaw, 84, of Traverse City, died Dec. 9; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Thomas M. Barnhart, 83, of Traverse City, died Dec. 10; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Jerry Inman, 82, of Kingsley, died Dec. 12.

LEELANAU

  • Elizabeth N. Foley, 70, of Suttons Bay, died Nov. 21; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Betty J. Krantz, 89, of Suttons Bay, died Nov. 29; Martinson Funeral Home, Traverse City.

WEXFORD

Iva K. Fales, 90, of Cadillac, died Dec.6; Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home, Cadillac.

