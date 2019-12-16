EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.
BENZIE
- Sharron S. Davy, 78, of Frankfort, died Dec. 5; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- James E. Parsons, 80, of Thompsonville, died Dec. 6.
GRAND TRAVERSE
- Patrick Tobin, 81, of Traverse City, died Sept. 27.
- Eduard Muracheb, 51, of Traverse City, died in November; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Mona L. Cameron, 89, formerly of Traverse City, died Nov. 26; Schellhaas Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bakerstown, Pennsylvania.
- John A. Haskin, 73, of Traverse City, died Nov. 28.
- Stetson R. Stephenson, 32, of Traverse City, died Nov. 28; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Susan K. Cook, 71, of Traverse City, died Dec. 4; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Lois J. Waulkazoo, 78, of Interlochen, died Dec. 4; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- Beatrice Koehler, 83, of Traverse City, died Dec. 6; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Ann L. Simmons, 95, formerly of Traverse City, died Dec. 6; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Ann Skory, 82, of Traverse City, died Dec. 6; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Elayne J. Cox, 92, of Traverse City, died Dec. 7; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Dennis E. Mull, of Williamsburg, died Dec. 7; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- John Clark, 52, of Traverse City, died Dec. 9; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Mudgett, Karen A., 77, of Traverse City, died Dec. 9; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Patricia M. Shaw, 84, of Traverse City, died Dec. 9; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Thomas M. Barnhart, 83, of Traverse City, died Dec. 10; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Jerry Inman, 82, of Kingsley, died Dec. 12.
LEELANAU
- Elizabeth N. Foley, 70, of Suttons Bay, died Nov. 21; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Betty J. Krantz, 89, of Suttons Bay, died Nov. 29; Martinson Funeral Home, Traverse City.
WEXFORD
Iva K. Fales, 90, of Cadillac, died Dec.6; Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home, Cadillac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.