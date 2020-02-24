EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.

ANTRIM

  • Savannah Lynn Dawson, 61, of Kewadin, died Feb. 14; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Shirley D. Jabara, of Mancelona, died Feb. 15; Mortensen Funeral Home, Mancelona.
  • Patti L. Hunter, 65, of Mancelona, died Feb. 15, Wolfe-O’Neill Funeral Home, Mancelona.

BENZIE

  • Diana S. (Meads)
  • Cutler, 72, of Benzonia,
  • died Feb. 12; Jowett
  • Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
  • Faith N. Sanders, 95, of Frankfort, died Feb 18, Jowett Family Funderal Home, Frankfort.

CHARLEVOIX

  • Dolores Busse Wehrenberg, 97, of Petoskey, died Feb. 10.
  • Donald Wells, 82, of Charlevoix, died Feb. 10; Mortensen Funeral Home, Charlevoix.
  • Larry F. Judkins, 79, of Boyne City, died Feb. 13; Stackus Funeral Home, Boyne City.
  • Vera E. Gee, 96, of East Jordan, died Feb. 12; Penzien Funeral Homes, Inc., East Jordan.
  • David Lee Smith, 79, of East Jordan, died Feb. 13; Penzien Funeral Homes, Inc., East Jordan.

EMMET

  • Thomas “Tommy” Daniels, 84, of Petoskey, died Feb. 11; Stone Funeral Home, Petoskey.
  • Geneva Young, 93, of Petoskey, died Feb. 13; Stone Funeral Home, Petoskey.
  • Frederick L. Schmoll II, 78, of Harbor Springs, Died Feb. 15.
  • Michael Trowbridge Sr., 50, of Petoskey, died Feb. 15; Stone Funeral Home, Petoskey.
  • Dolores M. Corey, 99, of Petoskey, died Feb. 17; Stone Funeral Home, Petoskey.

GRAND TRAVERSE

  • Steven J. Long, 59, of Kingsley, died Feb. 10, Cremation Services North, Traverse City.
  • Ruth Ann Birgy, 72, of Fife Lake, died Feb. 12; Wolfe-O’Neill Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
  • Frances L. Clous, 88, of Traverse City, died Feb. 13; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Julianne O. (Carol) Jeffs, 85, of Traverse City, died Feb. 13; Wolfe-O’Neill Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
  • Mark D. Minthorn, 55, of Traverse City, died Feb. 13; Burkholder Family Funeral Home, McBain.
  • William D. “Bill” Gourdie, 86, of Traverse City, died Feb. 15; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Karen L. (Tossey) Groesser, 77, of Island Lake, died Feb. 15; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Victor Zucco, 84, of Williamsburg, died Feb. 15; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • William A. “Bill” Buchbinder, of Traverse City, died Feb. 16; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Ruth Turnquist, 93, of Traverse City, died Feb. 16; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Patricia L. Wolf, 91,
  • of Traverse City, died Feb. 16; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Rose H. Fredette, 93,
  • of Traverse City, died. Feb. 18; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Kathryn A. “Kasey” Kilpatrick, 92, of Traverse City, died Feb. 19; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Dianne L. Lash, 73, of Traverse City, died Feb. 19; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Albert Jean Brant, 91, of Williamsburg, died Feb. 20; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Carl C. Slater, 75, of Traverse City, died Feb. 20, Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Elvin L. Pettigrove, 93, of Traverse City, died Feb. 21, Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.

LEELANAU

  • Spencer F. Thomas Jr., 66, of Northport, died Feb. 6; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
  • Richard A. Skipski, 65, of Maple City, died Feb. 12; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
  • Thomas F. Evans, 87, of Traverse City, formerly of Leland, died Feb. 15; Reynolds-Jonkhoff
  • Funeral Home, Traverse City.

MISSAUKEE

  • Wallace Aaron Guernsey, 92, of Lake City, died Feb. 17; Young-Holdship Funeral Home, Lake City.
  • Regina “Reggie” Ray, 93, of Lake City, died Feb. 17; Young-Holdship Funeral Home, Lake City.

WEXFORD

  • Lois A. Warner, 86, of Cadillac, died Feb. 14; Young-Holdship Funeral Home, Lake City.
  • James C. Janes, 86,
  • of Meauwataka, died
  • Feb. 16; Hitesman-
  • Holdship Funeral Home, Cadillac.
  • Robert A. “Bob” Campbell, 79, of Cadillac, died Feb. 16; Peterson Funeral Home, Cadillac.
  • Keith P. Wert, 80, of Cadillac, died Feb. 16; Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home, Cadillac.
  • Nancy L. Root, 79, of Cadillac, died Feb. 18; Peterson Funeral Home, Cadillac.

Tags

Recommended for you