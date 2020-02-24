EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.
ANTRIM
- Savannah Lynn Dawson, 61, of Kewadin, died Feb. 14; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Shirley D. Jabara, of Mancelona, died Feb. 15; Mortensen Funeral Home, Mancelona.
- Patti L. Hunter, 65, of Mancelona, died Feb. 15, Wolfe-O’Neill Funeral Home, Mancelona.
BENZIE
- Diana S. (Meads)
- Cutler, 72, of Benzonia,
- died Feb. 12; Jowett
- Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
- Faith N. Sanders, 95, of Frankfort, died Feb 18, Jowett Family Funderal Home, Frankfort.
CHARLEVOIX
- Dolores Busse Wehrenberg, 97, of Petoskey, died Feb. 10.
- Donald Wells, 82, of Charlevoix, died Feb. 10; Mortensen Funeral Home, Charlevoix.
- Larry F. Judkins, 79, of Boyne City, died Feb. 13; Stackus Funeral Home, Boyne City.
- Vera E. Gee, 96, of East Jordan, died Feb. 12; Penzien Funeral Homes, Inc., East Jordan.
- David Lee Smith, 79, of East Jordan, died Feb. 13; Penzien Funeral Homes, Inc., East Jordan.
EMMET
- Thomas “Tommy” Daniels, 84, of Petoskey, died Feb. 11; Stone Funeral Home, Petoskey.
- Geneva Young, 93, of Petoskey, died Feb. 13; Stone Funeral Home, Petoskey.
- Frederick L. Schmoll II, 78, of Harbor Springs, Died Feb. 15.
- Michael Trowbridge Sr., 50, of Petoskey, died Feb. 15; Stone Funeral Home, Petoskey.
- Dolores M. Corey, 99, of Petoskey, died Feb. 17; Stone Funeral Home, Petoskey.
GRAND TRAVERSE
- Steven J. Long, 59, of Kingsley, died Feb. 10, Cremation Services North, Traverse City.
- Ruth Ann Birgy, 72, of Fife Lake, died Feb. 12; Wolfe-O’Neill Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
- Frances L. Clous, 88, of Traverse City, died Feb. 13; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Julianne O. (Carol) Jeffs, 85, of Traverse City, died Feb. 13; Wolfe-O’Neill Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
- Mark D. Minthorn, 55, of Traverse City, died Feb. 13; Burkholder Family Funeral Home, McBain.
- William D. “Bill” Gourdie, 86, of Traverse City, died Feb. 15; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Karen L. (Tossey) Groesser, 77, of Island Lake, died Feb. 15; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Victor Zucco, 84, of Williamsburg, died Feb. 15; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- William A. “Bill” Buchbinder, of Traverse City, died Feb. 16; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Ruth Turnquist, 93, of Traverse City, died Feb. 16; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Patricia L. Wolf, 91,
- of Traverse City, died Feb. 16; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Rose H. Fredette, 93,
- of Traverse City, died. Feb. 18; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Kathryn A. “Kasey” Kilpatrick, 92, of Traverse City, died Feb. 19; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Dianne L. Lash, 73, of Traverse City, died Feb. 19; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Albert Jean Brant, 91, of Williamsburg, died Feb. 20; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Carl C. Slater, 75, of Traverse City, died Feb. 20, Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Elvin L. Pettigrove, 93, of Traverse City, died Feb. 21, Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
LEELANAU
- Spencer F. Thomas Jr., 66, of Northport, died Feb. 6; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
- Richard A. Skipski, 65, of Maple City, died Feb. 12; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
- Thomas F. Evans, 87, of Traverse City, formerly of Leland, died Feb. 15; Reynolds-Jonkhoff
- Funeral Home, Traverse City.
MISSAUKEE
- Wallace Aaron Guernsey, 92, of Lake City, died Feb. 17; Young-Holdship Funeral Home, Lake City.
- Regina “Reggie” Ray, 93, of Lake City, died Feb. 17; Young-Holdship Funeral Home, Lake City.
WEXFORD
- Lois A. Warner, 86, of Cadillac, died Feb. 14; Young-Holdship Funeral Home, Lake City.
- James C. Janes, 86,
- of Meauwataka, died
- Feb. 16; Hitesman-
- Holdship Funeral Home, Cadillac.
- Robert A. “Bob” Campbell, 79, of Cadillac, died Feb. 16; Peterson Funeral Home, Cadillac.
- Keith P. Wert, 80, of Cadillac, died Feb. 16; Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home, Cadillac.
- Nancy L. Root, 79, of Cadillac, died Feb. 18; Peterson Funeral Home, Cadillac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.