EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.

ANTRIM

  • Steven J. Dawson, 65, of Kewadin, died Sept. 5.
  • Corey Lauwers, 26, of Traverse City, died Sept. 5.
  • Anna L. Leazier, 82, of Mancelona, died Sept. 10.

BENZIE

  • Kathryn M. Mlcek, 97, of Benzonia, died Sept. 6; Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, Beulah.
  • Charles D. Luther, 69, of Frankfort, died Sept. 8; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Frankfort.

CHARLEVOIX

CHEBOYGAN

  • Duane A. Cronk, 67, of Cheboygan, died Sept. 2.
  • Vernon Lenk, 92, of Cheboygan, died Sept. 5.
  • Gregory P. Phillips, 57, of Cheboygan, died Sept. 5.
  • Robert C. Scripko, 62, of Cheboygan, died Sept. 8.
  • Loretta M. Smith-Ross, 80, of Cheboygan, died Sept. 8.
  • Linda Neuss, 69, of Mullet Lake, died Sept. 9.

CRAWFORD

EMMET

  • Elizabeth M. Neithercut, 94, of Petoskey, died Aug. 31; Cremation Society of Mid Michigan, Bay City.
  • Irene D. Tracy, 95, of Brutus, died Sept. 2.
  • Marvin Sydow, 85, of Brutus, died Sept. 6.
  • Rodney L. Place, 60, of Petoskey, died Sept. 10.

GRAND TRAVERSE

  • Elmer Dunham, 93, of Grawn, died; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Betty A. Oliver, of Traverse City, died June 3; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Marilyn Burtwell, 89, of Traverse City, died Aug. 13.
  • Carl M. Brothers, 81, of Traverse City, died Sept. 2; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Edwynna J. Lowes-Bonzcek, 87, of Williamsburg, died Sept. 4.
  • Mark R. Perry, 62, of Traverse City, died Sept. 5; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
  • William Rennie, 62, of Traverse City, died Sept. 5; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Georgiana Oberg, 96, of Chicago, Illinois, died Sept. 6; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Jerry R. Umlor, 86, of Traverse City, died Sept. 6; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Larry L. Way, 68, of Traverse City, died Sept. 6; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Karl O. Anderson, 77, of Traverse City, died Sept. 7; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • John F. Fraiser, 63, of Traverse City, died Sept. 7; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Ann M. Gadbaw, 95, of Traverse City, died Sept. 7; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Debra S. Nagy, 66, of Traverse City, died Sept. 7; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Norman A. Reece, 74, of Traverse City, died Sept. 7; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Janet J. Kerlin, 82, of Traverse City, died Sept. 8; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • William H. Alpers, 83, of Traverse City, died Sept. 9; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Lorena S. Finney, 53, of Interlochen, died Sept. 9; Clark Funeral Chapel, Mt. Pleasant.
  • Bruce M. Semon, 68, of Traverse City, died Sept. 9; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Donald O. Bouschor, 87, of Traverse City, died Sept. 10; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • David C. Bragenzer, 60, of Traverse City, died Sept. 13; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.

KALKASKA

  • Doris H. Tesch, 90, of Kalkaska, died Sept. 7.
  • James A. Davis, 91, of South Boardman, died Sept. 9; Wolfe-O’Neill Funeral Home, Kalkaska.

LEELANAU

  • Rita C. Gomes, 89, formerly of Cedar, died Aug. 4.
  • Mary Taghon, 79, of Empire, died Sept. 10; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.

MANISTEE

  • Edwin D. Black, 51, of Kaleva, died Sept. 5.
  • Barbara L. Anderson, 89, of Onekama, died Sept. 7.
  • Vera M. Egeler, 84, of Manistee, died Sept. 9.
  • Douglas D. Hanna, 52, of Manistee, died Sept. 9.

MISSAUKEE

  • Judith M. Clark, 73, of Lake City, died Sept. 6.
  • Judith K. Eubank, 79, of Lake City, died Sept. 9.
  • Jay R. Wagner, 89, of Lake City, died Sept. 9.

OTSEGO

  • Joan M. Jozwiak, 77, of Gaylord, died Aug. 27.
  • Leonard F. Latuszek, 82, of Johannesburg, died Sept. 5.

WEXFORD

  • Diane I. Stanton, 59, of Mesick, died Sept. 5.
  • David J. Kennard, 91, of Cadillac, died Sept. 6.
  • Nancy M. Sellers, 77, of Cadillac, died Sept. 6.
  • Francis J. Murphy, 78, of Cadillac, died Sept. 7.
  • Doris R. Real, 89, of Mesick, died Sept. 8.
  • William F. Schnell, 78, of Cadillac, died Sept. 8.
  • Adrian Slachter, 92, of Cadillac, died Sept. 10.

