EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.
ANTRIM
- Steven J. Dawson, 65, of Kewadin, died Sept. 5.
- Corey Lauwers, 26, of Traverse City, died Sept. 5.
- Anna L. Leazier, 82, of Mancelona, died Sept. 10.
BENZIE
- Kathryn M. Mlcek, 97, of Benzonia, died Sept. 6; Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, Beulah.
- Charles D. Luther, 69, of Frankfort, died Sept. 8; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Frankfort.
CHARLEVOIX
CHEBOYGAN
- Duane A. Cronk, 67, of Cheboygan, died Sept. 2.
- Vernon Lenk, 92, of Cheboygan, died Sept. 5.
- Gregory P. Phillips, 57, of Cheboygan, died Sept. 5.
- Robert C. Scripko, 62, of Cheboygan, died Sept. 8.
- Loretta M. Smith-Ross, 80, of Cheboygan, died Sept. 8.
- Linda Neuss, 69, of Mullet Lake, died Sept. 9.
CRAWFORD
EMMET
- Elizabeth M. Neithercut, 94, of Petoskey, died Aug. 31; Cremation Society of Mid Michigan, Bay City.
- Irene D. Tracy, 95, of Brutus, died Sept. 2.
- Marvin Sydow, 85, of Brutus, died Sept. 6.
- Rodney L. Place, 60, of Petoskey, died Sept. 10.
GRAND TRAVERSE
- Elmer Dunham, 93, of Grawn, died; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Betty A. Oliver, of Traverse City, died June 3; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Marilyn Burtwell, 89, of Traverse City, died Aug. 13.
- Carl M. Brothers, 81, of Traverse City, died Sept. 2; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Edwynna J. Lowes-Bonzcek, 87, of Williamsburg, died Sept. 4.
- Mark R. Perry, 62, of Traverse City, died Sept. 5; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
- William Rennie, 62, of Traverse City, died Sept. 5; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Georgiana Oberg, 96, of Chicago, Illinois, died Sept. 6; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Jerry R. Umlor, 86, of Traverse City, died Sept. 6; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Larry L. Way, 68, of Traverse City, died Sept. 6; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Karl O. Anderson, 77, of Traverse City, died Sept. 7; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- John F. Fraiser, 63, of Traverse City, died Sept. 7; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Ann M. Gadbaw, 95, of Traverse City, died Sept. 7; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Debra S. Nagy, 66, of Traverse City, died Sept. 7; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Norman A. Reece, 74, of Traverse City, died Sept. 7; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Janet J. Kerlin, 82, of Traverse City, died Sept. 8; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- William H. Alpers, 83, of Traverse City, died Sept. 9; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Lorena S. Finney, 53, of Interlochen, died Sept. 9; Clark Funeral Chapel, Mt. Pleasant.
- Bruce M. Semon, 68, of Traverse City, died Sept. 9; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Donald O. Bouschor, 87, of Traverse City, died Sept. 10; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- David C. Bragenzer, 60, of Traverse City, died Sept. 13; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
KALKASKA
- Doris H. Tesch, 90, of Kalkaska, died Sept. 7.
- James A. Davis, 91, of South Boardman, died Sept. 9; Wolfe-O’Neill Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
LEELANAU
- Rita C. Gomes, 89, formerly of Cedar, died Aug. 4.
- Mary Taghon, 79, of Empire, died Sept. 10; Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
MANISTEE
- Edwin D. Black, 51, of Kaleva, died Sept. 5.
- Barbara L. Anderson, 89, of Onekama, died Sept. 7.
- Vera M. Egeler, 84, of Manistee, died Sept. 9.
- Douglas D. Hanna, 52, of Manistee, died Sept. 9.
MISSAUKEE
- Judith M. Clark, 73, of Lake City, died Sept. 6.
- Judith K. Eubank, 79, of Lake City, died Sept. 9.
- Jay R. Wagner, 89, of Lake City, died Sept. 9.
OTSEGO
- Joan M. Jozwiak, 77, of Gaylord, died Aug. 27.
- Leonard F. Latuszek, 82, of Johannesburg, died Sept. 5.
WEXFORD
- Diane I. Stanton, 59, of Mesick, died Sept. 5.
- David J. Kennard, 91, of Cadillac, died Sept. 6.
- Nancy M. Sellers, 77, of Cadillac, died Sept. 6.
- Francis J. Murphy, 78, of Cadillac, died Sept. 7.
- Doris R. Real, 89, of Mesick, died Sept. 8.
- William F. Schnell, 78, of Cadillac, died Sept. 8.
- Adrian Slachter, 92, of Cadillac, died Sept. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.