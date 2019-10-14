EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.

ANTRIM

  • Carl W. Brant, 80, of Mancelona, died Oct. 4; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.

BENZIE

  • Carolyn Bell Davis, 81, of Benzonia, died Sept. 29; Jowett Funeral Homes, Benzonia.
  • Mark J. McClellan Jr., of Beulah, died Oct. 1.

CHARLEVOIX

  • Robert L. Huff, 72, of Boyne City, died Sept. 29.
  • Shirley C. Ormsby, 90, of Charlevoix, died Sept. 30.

CHEBOYGAN

  • Beverly J. Reynolds, 77, formerly of Cheboygan, died Oct. 1.
  • Frieda H. Brandau, 103, of Cheboygan, died Oct. 3.
  • Norma M. Schoolcraft, 80, of Afton, died Oct. 6.

GRAND TRAVERSE

  • David A. Feriend, of Kingsley, died in the 1950s.
  • Jeannine K. Hooper, 59, of Traverse City, died.
  • B. Richard Templeton, 90, of Traverse City, died Sept. 2; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Wendy K. Don-Fallas, 55, of Quepos, Costa Rica, and Traverse City, died Sept. 16; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Cathy A. Czubak, 61, of Traverse City and Suttons Bay, died Sept. 24; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Carmen G. Miller, 97, of Traverse City, died Sept. 25; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Judy Ramsdell, 73, of Traverse City, died Oct. 1.
  • Theodora Keith, 68, of Traverse City, died Oct. 3; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Bernice A. Ghastin, 89, of Traverse City, died Oct. 4; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Charlotte B. Oien, 92, of Traverse City, died Oct. 4; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Carole J. Simon, of Traverse City, died Oct. 6; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Jean Skipski, 92, of Elmwood Township, died Oct. 6; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Dorothy E. Snyder, 95, of Traverse City, died Oct. 6; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Gail A. Worm, 68, of Interlochen, died Oct. 6; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Sue E. Loomis, 88, of Traverse City, died Oct. 7; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Rolland J. Varner, 91, of Grand Rapids and Traverse City, died Oct. 8; Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Grand Rapids.
  • Helen Blackburn Callison, of Traverse City, died Oct. 9; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Karen M. McGoldrick, 76, of Traverse City, died Oct. 9; Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home , Waterford.
  • Carol L. Meindertsma, 83, of Traverse City, died Oct. 9; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Patrick B. Kildee, 71, formerly of Traverse City, died Oct. 10; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
  • Shirley Larson, 91, of Traverse City, died Oct. 10; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.

LEELANAU

  • Ruth J. Wakulat, 77, of Leland, died Oct. 3; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
  • Alice Diggins, 96, of East Lansing and Empire, died Oct. 6; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.

MANISTEE

  • Joyce A. Broadworth, 89, of Bear Lake, died Oct. 2.

MISSAUKEE

  • David E. Lange, 80, of Lake City, died Sept. 20.
  • Roger A. French, 75, of Lake City, died Oct. 3.
  • Howard D. Schnell, 70, of Lake City, died Oct. 3.
  • Betty J. DeKam, 92, of Falmouth, died Oct. 4.

WEXFORD

  • Ryan J. Kleeman, 35, of Cadillac, died Sept. 29.
  • Thelma J. Pratt, 93, of Cadillac, died Oct. 4.
  • Donald E. Good, 89, of Harrietta, died Oct. 5.
  • Geraldine D. McClellan, 76, of Buckley, died Oct. 6; Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, Beulah.
  • Barbara J. Tarantino, 82, of Cadillac, died Oct. 7.

