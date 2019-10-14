EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of deaths reported during the past week by funeral directors in the 13-county northwest Michigan region.
ANTRIM
- Carl W. Brant, 80, of Mancelona, died Oct. 4; Kalkaska Funeral Home, Kalkaska.
BENZIE
- Carolyn Bell Davis, 81, of Benzonia, died Sept. 29; Jowett Funeral Homes, Benzonia.
- Mark J. McClellan Jr., of Beulah, died Oct. 1.
CHARLEVOIX
- Robert L. Huff, 72, of Boyne City, died Sept. 29.
- Shirley C. Ormsby, 90, of Charlevoix, died Sept. 30.
CHEBOYGAN
- Beverly J. Reynolds, 77, formerly of Cheboygan, died Oct. 1.
- Frieda H. Brandau, 103, of Cheboygan, died Oct. 3.
- Norma M. Schoolcraft, 80, of Afton, died Oct. 6.
GRAND TRAVERSE
- David A. Feriend, of Kingsley, died in the 1950s.
- Jeannine K. Hooper, 59, of Traverse City, died.
- B. Richard Templeton, 90, of Traverse City, died Sept. 2; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Wendy K. Don-Fallas, 55, of Quepos, Costa Rica, and Traverse City, died Sept. 16; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Cathy A. Czubak, 61, of Traverse City and Suttons Bay, died Sept. 24; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Carmen G. Miller, 97, of Traverse City, died Sept. 25; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Judy Ramsdell, 73, of Traverse City, died Oct. 1.
- Theodora Keith, 68, of Traverse City, died Oct. 3; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Bernice A. Ghastin, 89, of Traverse City, died Oct. 4; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Charlotte B. Oien, 92, of Traverse City, died Oct. 4; Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Carole J. Simon, of Traverse City, died Oct. 6; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Jean Skipski, 92, of Elmwood Township, died Oct. 6; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Dorothy E. Snyder, 95, of Traverse City, died Oct. 6; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Gail A. Worm, 68, of Interlochen, died Oct. 6; Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Sue E. Loomis, 88, of Traverse City, died Oct. 7; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Rolland J. Varner, 91, of Grand Rapids and Traverse City, died Oct. 8; Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Grand Rapids.
- Helen Blackburn Callison, of Traverse City, died Oct. 9; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Karen M. McGoldrick, 76, of Traverse City, died Oct. 9; Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home , Waterford.
- Carol L. Meindertsma, 83, of Traverse City, died Oct. 9; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Patrick B. Kildee, 71, formerly of Traverse City, died Oct. 10; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
- Shirley Larson, 91, of Traverse City, died Oct. 10; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
LEELANAU
- Ruth J. Wakulat, 77, of Leland, died Oct. 3; Martinson Funeral Home, Suttons Bay.
- Alice Diggins, 96, of East Lansing and Empire, died Oct. 6; Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
MANISTEE
- Joyce A. Broadworth, 89, of Bear Lake, died Oct. 2.
MISSAUKEE
- David E. Lange, 80, of Lake City, died Sept. 20.
- Roger A. French, 75, of Lake City, died Oct. 3.
- Howard D. Schnell, 70, of Lake City, died Oct. 3.
- Betty J. DeKam, 92, of Falmouth, died Oct. 4.
WEXFORD
- Ryan J. Kleeman, 35, of Cadillac, died Sept. 29.
- Thelma J. Pratt, 93, of Cadillac, died Oct. 4.
- Donald E. Good, 89, of Harrietta, died Oct. 5.
- Geraldine D. McClellan, 76, of Buckley, died Oct. 6; Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, Beulah.
- Barbara J. Tarantino, 82, of Cadillac, died Oct. 7.
