Weather Alert

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas... Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI... Lake Michigan South of a line from Seul Choix Point to the Mackinac Bridge and North of a line from Charlevoix MI to South Fox Island 5NM offshore... Lake Michigan from Charlevoix to Point Betsie MI 5NM Offshore to mid lake... Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay... Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI... At 1038 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 nm northwest of Waugoshance Point to near North Manitou Island, moving southeast at 25 knots. Locations impacted include... Suttons Bay, Waugoshance Point, Good Hart, Northport, Big Rock Point, Charlevoix, Petoskey, North Manitou Island, Sturgeon Bay, Grand Traverse Light, Norwood, Old Mission Lighthouse, Traverse City, Harbor Springs, Leland, Cross Village, Pyramid Point, The Mouth Of Little Traverse Bay, Elk Rapids and Cat Head Point. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass. &&