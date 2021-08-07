Nautical activities
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts a Nautical Flea Market and Boat Sale and reopens its Education Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 14.
The sale offers boat hardware, anchors, life jackets, books, charts, fishing gear and more. ISEA boat inventory includes canoes, a restored Whitehall rowing boat, kayaks and a Chris Craft Scorpion 21. If not sold, vessels are available to purchase through October.
Nautical donations are accepted until Aug. 12. All event proceeds support ISEA.
Free sails for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Children ages 8-17 can sail for free on Wind Dancer schooner daily from 1-3 p.m. this summer.
The custom-built Thomas Colvin Gazelle, 63-foot long schooner accommodates up to 18 passengers. Local snacks, lunch and beverages are included. Crafted beers, ciders, wines and Northwood soda are also available.
Performances
WILLIAMSBURG — Interlochen Arts Academy graduate Chaojun Yang performs around the area this month, starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at New Hope Church. The suggested donation is $20.
Yang plays with clarinetist Ilya Shterenberg, pianist William Wolfram and cellist Mark Kosower at 4 p.m. Aug. 16 at Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island. Admission is $25 at mackinacartscouncil.org.
Finally, she plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Bay Harbor. Tickets are $25 at greatlakescfa.org.
Reading challenge
BELLAIRE — American Indian Library Association offers the Read Native 2021 challenge. People are encouraged to select stories by Indigenous authors.
Share a photo of the completed book list to readnative21@gmail.com. Entry forms are available at Bellaire Public Library. ailanet.org/read-native-2021.