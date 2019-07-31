TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College will interview eight candidates via video call next week for its top post.
The Presidential Search Committee narrowed the list from 67 people who applied for the position.
Pauly Group, the company NMC hired to conduct the search, recommended 20 candidates, with the committee narrowing that number to the list of eight.
The three women and five men will be interviewed from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6 in rooms 215 and 217 of NMC's University Center. The interviews are open to the public.
Candidates are Marcia Conston, James Conwell, Marsha Danielson, Allen Goben, Tim Meyer, Nick Nissley, Thomas Watkins and Christy Weber.
After the interviews the list will be narrowed to three to five candidates that will be scheduled for in-person interviews by the Board of Trustees later this month. Those interviews are also open to the public.
The board aims to have a new president named by September, with a starting date of Jan. 1.
President Timothy Nelson will retire at the end of December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.