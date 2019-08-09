From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Freshly signed agreements allow engineering students to transfer two years of Northwestern Michigan College credits to Michigan Technological University.
Beginning this fall, students in seven engineering tracks will be able to transfer 66 to 75 credits to MTU, depending on the program, and arrive at MTU as juniors.
“Northwestern Michigan College is dedicated to creating pathways to success for our learners, while also working to find new ways to meet the needs of the industries in our community,” NMC President Tim Nelson said in a release.
The seven articulation agreements apply to engineering programs in biomedical, chemical, civil, electrical, electrical engineering technology, mechanical and mechanical engineering technology. The 2+2 degree program agreements between the two schools aim to allow students to save money by earning their first two years of credits in Traverse City.
Students who complete each program will earn both an associate degree in science and art from NMC and a bachelor of science in engineering from MTU.
NMC alumnus Brett Chouinard, president and COO of Altair Engineering in Troy, donated $650 000 in software for the NMC engineering program so that when students transfer they will have already used and be familiar with the software.
NMC has articulation agreements in place with 35 educational institutions for more than 100 programs.
“With this latest set of articulation agreements, Michigan Tech and NMC, working together, can now provide students even greater opportunities to earn a four-year degree that will position them for successful, high-paying careers right here in Michigan,” MTU President Richard J. Koubek said in the release.
The first 2+2 program between MTU and NMC was created in 1990. MTU and NMC began working toward the engineering agreements a year and a half ago. They are intended to adjust to long-term changes in engineering program requirements.
MTU in March announced a three-year Memorandum of Understanding designed to explore collaborative opportunities in the Grand Traverse area.
