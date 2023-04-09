TRAVERSE CITY — Adult mental health will be the focus of discussion at the next Health Forum of Northern Michigan.
The forum will take place from 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Hagerty Center at 715 E. Front St. It is sponsored by Northwestern Michigan College and Grand Valley State University, whose Traverse City campus has partnered with NMC for 26 years.
Speakers are Lisa Thomas, NMC’s dean of students; Pennie Foster-Fishman of the Northwest Michigan Behavioral Health Initiative; and Terri Lacroix-Kelty, service line director for behavioral health for Munson Healthcare.
Lacroix-Kelty will give an overview of adult mental health services in the region, while Foster-Fishman will talk about specifics efforts that are beginning to take shape in the community and Thomas will talk about what is being done to support NMC students.
“We want to spotlight what’s happening right here in the community,” said Shannon Owen, director of the GSVU Traverse City Regional Center.
The health forum has been held every spring and fall since 2019, although it took place online during the COVID pandemic, Owen said. An advisory board determines the topics, which have included the opioid crisis, technology innovations in health care and children’s mental health services.
“It has been a variety of topics and just depends on what’s going on in the area,” Owen said. “A year ago, we held a forum on the housing shortage and how that affects the health of individuals and the community as a whole.”
The event is free and open to the public, with registration encouraged at www.gvsu.edu/hfnorthernmich. The forum also will be livestreamed and a link will be sent via email the day before the event to those who register.
The event also includes the annual presentation of the Rural Health Awards, which honor individuals and organizations that support and promote health care education in the region.
This year, Munson Healthcare will receive the Outstanding Rural Healthcare Organization award from GVSU after being nominated by the GVSU center and the NMC nursing program for partnering with them to offer students clinical education.
The Munson Healthcare Trauma and Acute Surgery Team will receive the Rural Health Practitioner of the year award from Grand Valley State University after being nominated by GVSU’s Physician Assistant Studies Program, which noted that the team exposes students to a variety of areas, including general surgery, trauma, and surgical critical care, as well as allowing them to work both day and night shifts to get different types of experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.